Emotional: Henry Ruggs is Hysterical Sitting on the Ground After Fatal Fiery Car Crash | Watch

*Former Raiders wide receiver #HenryRuggsIII was charged after a woman and her dog were killed after he slammed his Corvette into the back of her Toyota. Now footage from the crash scene has been released.

In the video obtained by @tmz_tv, the Toyota where #TinaTintor, unfortunately, lost her life, can be seen engulfed in flames, while Henry sat feet away from the car on the ground. He was emotional as he was embraced by his girlfriend Kiara Washington. In the clip, Kiara could be heard saying, “Okay. Okay. Okay. Here. I’m sorry,” Henry then pleaded for her to stop yelling.

As authorities arrived at the scene, Kiara is heard yelling for help. “Can we get help?!? Can you please help him!?! He is knocked unconscious,” she said.

