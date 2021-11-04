‘Call of Duty: Vanguard Premiere’ With Migos Concert & Verzuz Gamez Experience! WATCH

*Last night (11-03-21), the Call of Duty team celebrated the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the newest game in the blockbuster franchise, officially launching worldwide on Friday, November 5.

Hosted by award-winning artist T-Pain, the event took place at the Belasco in Downtown Los Angeles and featured musical performances from Migos (Takeoff, Quavo and Offset), a VERZUZ GAMEZ experience with celebrity matchups including a special “Lils v Bigs” showdown with Lil Jon and Lil Tecca versus Big Boi and Big Sean, and more.

Event highlights:

Call of Duty fans Migos performed an epic set of their fan-favorite hits “Narcos,” “Bad and Boujee,” “Walk It Talk It,” “Ric Flair Drip,” “Avalanche” and “Add It Up”

Celebrity showdowns included Lil Jon, Lil Huddy and Lil Tecca beating Big Sean and Big Boi while using Call of Duty’s signature multiplayer. The “Lils v Bigs” showdown also included top gamers and personalities to round out the teams

JoJo had fun posing alongside a wall of hunted Call of Duty Zombie heads after talking about her plans for her upcoming tour

had fun posing alongside a wall of hunted Call of Duty Zombie heads after talking about her plans for her upcoming tour New gaming fan, Lori Harvey shared how her super-fan boyfriend got her hooked on the game

shared how her super-fan boyfriend got her hooked on the game Fashion Items: celebrity guests JoJo [shirt/shorts: Alexander Wang, shoes: Christian Louboutin] and Teyana Taylor [shirt: self-designed Teyana Taylor tour shirt, pants: Rick Owens, glasses: Chanel, sneakers: Jordan x Travis Scott, jacket: Call of Duty] walked the carpet in style

[shirt: self-designed Teyana Taylor tour shirt, pants: Rick Owens, glasses: Chanel, sneakers: Jordan x Travis Scott, jacket: Call of Duty] walked the carpet in style Colton Underwood arrived with his new beau and while on the red carpet mentioned how Call of Duty is a great bonding activity for him and his family, especially during the holidays

arrived with his new beau and while on the red carpet mentioned how Call of Duty is a great bonding activity for him and his family, especially during the holidays LA Laker, DeAndre Jordan showed his off-court game skills in the VIP Gaming Lounge

Additional participants in attendance included CouRageJD (Digital Influencer), Devin Druid (Actor), Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Balcázar (Athlete), Paul Scheer (Actor), Iman Shumpert (Athlete), Paul Wesley (Actor/Entrepreneur), among others.

All event programming can be viewed on the Call of Duty channels, on Triller and FITE.