Thursday, November 4, 2021
‘Call of Duty: Vanguard Premiere’ With Migos Concert & Verzuz Gamez Experience! WATCH

By Fahnia Thomas
*Last night (11-03-21), the Call of Duty team celebrated the release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the newest game in the blockbuster franchise, officially launching worldwide on Friday, November 5.

Hosted by award-winning artist T-Pain, the event took place at the Belasco in Downtown Los Angeles and featured musical performances from Migos (Takeoff, Quavo and Offset), a VERZUZ GAMEZ experience with celebrity matchups including a special “Lils v Bigs” showdown with Lil Jon and Lil Tecca versus Big Boi and Big Sean, and more.

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Launch Event With A First-Ever Verzuz Concert Featuring Migos And More
Quavo, Offset and Takeoff of Migos perform Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event with a first-ever verzuz concert. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Activision)

Event highlights:

  • Call of Duty fans Migos performed an epic set of their fan-favorite hits “Narcos,” “Bad and Boujee,” “Walk It Talk It,” “Ric Flair Drip,” “Avalanche” and “Add It Up”
  • Celebrity showdowns included Lil Jon, Lil Huddy and Lil Tecca beating Big Sean and Big Boi while using Call of Duty’s signature multiplayer. The “Lils v Bigs” showdown also included top gamers and personalities to round out the teams
  • JoJo had fun posing alongside a wall of hunted Call of Duty Zombie heads after talking about her plans for her upcoming tour
  • New gaming fan, Lori Harvey shared how her super-fan boyfriend got her hooked on the game
  • Fashion Items: celebrity guests JoJo [shirt/shorts: Alexander Wang, shoes: Christian Louboutin] and Teyana Taylor [shirt: self-designed Teyana Taylor tour shirt, pants: Rick Owens, glasses: Chanel, sneakers: Jordan x Travis Scott, jacket: Call of Duty] walked the carpet in style
  • Colton Underwood arrived with his new beau and while on the red carpet mentioned how Call of Duty is a great bonding activity for him and his family, especially during the holidays
  • LA Laker, DeAndre Jordan showed his off-court game skills in the VIP Gaming Lounge

Call Of Duty: Vanguard Launch Event With A First-Ever Verzuz Concert Featuring Migos And More
Lori Harvey, Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor attend Call of Duty: Vanguard launch event with a first-ever verzuz concert. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Activision)

Additional participants in attendance included CouRageJD (Digital Influencer), Devin Druid (Actor), Javier “Chicharito” Hernández Balcázar (Athlete), Paul Scheer (Actor), Iman Shumpert (Athlete), Paul Wesley (Actor/Entrepreneur), among others.

All event programming can be viewed on the Call of Duty channels, on Triller and FITE.

Fahnia Thomas

