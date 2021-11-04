Thursday, November 4, 2021
Black Girls More Likely to Experience Police Use-Of-Force Incidents Compared to White Girls

By Ny MaGee
*Black girls and teens are more likely to experience use-of-force incidents with police far more than white girls, according to a new report from the Marshall Project published Tuesday.

Here’s more from Black Enterprise:

The report, published by the Marshall Project, examined data from six large police departments and found almost 4,000 children 17 or under-experienced some form of police violence between 2015 and 2020. Of those people, about 800 or 20 percent were Black girls. Black boys, meanwhile, accounted for more than 2,200 incidents. White girls accounted for just 120 or 3% of use-of-force incidents during the same time. Adding injury to insult, many of the incidents reviewed during the investigation began as something minor such as skipping school or throwing candy.

Per the report, a YouTube search of the phrase “Cop uses excessive force on Black girl” yields numerous videos of incidents in New Jersey,  San Francisco, North Carolina, and Atlanta—all within the last year.

READ MORE: Nearly All White Jury to Hear Ahmaud Arbery Case: Just 1 Black Juror Seated (Video)

As reported by the JAMA Network: Further, police violence against youth is patterned by experiences of structural marginalization, with racially minoritized youth disproportionately targeted and harmed by policing practices.

The report goes on to note:

While youth are generally less likely than adults to be injured by policing practices, our findings note the protections of childhood are not afforded to all children. Black youth in California experience a substantially greater burden of injuries perpetrated by law enforcement than youth of other races and ethnicities. This is consistent with evidence that police violence is a pathway through which structural racism operates in young people’s lives, primarily impacting racially minoritized youth and contributing to health inequities

Per The Hill:

The investigation examined data from six large police departments and found that almost 4,000 children under the age of 17 from that data set experienced some form of police violence between 2015 and 2020. Of those people, about 800, or about 20 percent, were Black girls, compared to just 120, or roughly 3 percent, for white girls. Black boys accounted for more than 2,200 of the incidents. 

Read the full report from the Marshall Project here.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

