Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Watch Rare Interview with Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket ‘Bigi’ – Now 19

Blanket/Biji
Blanket (Getty Images) is now 19-year-old Biji (Good Morning Britain)

*It was just yesterday that he was famously dangled over a hotel balcony by his proud papa.

Now, Michael Jackson’s youngest son Prince Michael Jackson II – formerly known as “Blanket” and now going by “Bigi” – is a whopping 19-years-old, and gave a rare TV interview this week.

Appearing Monday (Nov. 1) on “Good Morning Britain,” Bigi toured a room filled with his dad’s memorabilia, reflecting on the entertainer’s legacy 12 years after his sudden death.

“There’s a lot of really cool stuff here,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of history in this house and studio here. And that’s what he was all about and that’s just kind of what each of us want to do…make things that people hopefully enjoy, but also can benefit their lives.”

Watch below:

On Oct. 28, Bigi’s big brother Prince, 24, also spoke to Good Morning Britain about what his dad instilled in him and his siblings, including sister Paris, 23.

“When we were growing up, my father would say, ‘We could have nothing, but you look around in this room, your brother, your sister, and me, that’s all you’ll ever have,'” said Prince. “And that always stuck with my siblings and I, and we have such a close relationship. Because I’m the oldest, my father would always tell me [that] I have to make sure that the group is taken care of and that I have to be the leader and lead by example.

“But, after his passing, and us being thrown into the ‘real world,'” he continued, “my siblings honestly—they picked up the slack that I unfortunately left behind.”

While there are some years between them, Prince said “it doesn’t really feel like there’s” an age hierarchy anymore as all three of them are forging their individual paths as adults. “Every moment that I get with them—any little family dinner, any little family outing,” he said, “is really a special moment for me.”

Watch below:

