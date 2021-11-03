Wednesday, November 3, 2021
Moniece Slaughter Accused Of ‘Punching’ Woman Inside Cardi B Party

By Ny MaGee
Moniece-Slaughter2-1

*”Love & Hip Hop” star Moniece Slaughter is accused of physically assaulting another woman at a Cardi B party. 

Here’s more from The Blast:

A 40-year old woman claims she was attacked by the reality star inside a Cardi B party, which was reportedly packed with celebrities. The person filed for the restraining order against Slaughter in the Los Angeles County Court asking she be kept 100 yards away from the alleged victim.

In the filing, the woman claims she was inside of the party when Moneice, “walked into the party and walked over to me attempting to strike me, but I caught her hand and held it until security came.” She continued, “She then came back a second time and threw a drink on me and some friends and then attempted to attack a female that she believed had her hand on my shoulder.”

In the documents, the woman claims Moniece “spotted me then walked over with fist balled throwing a punch but I caught her arm.”

READ MORE: Moniece Slaughter Claims Ex Shaquille O’Neal Called Her ‘Broke Ho’ and Told Her to ‘Go Kill Yourself’ [VIDEO]

Moniece Slaughter

The woman is now asking a judge to issue a restraining order, claiming the reality star “threatened that she will violently attack me and any female she sees with me.” She also accuses the reality star of “verbally abusing and spreading false allegations and harassing me and my family for the past 2 months every day.” 

The restraining order is now in the hands of a judge.

In related news, Slaughter previously revealed that she was being harassed by music mogul Dr. Dre after revealing that he was getting cozy with her former co-star Apryl Jones.

“Its the calm before the storm, but he was saying things to me like, ‘Yeah, you know, you mentioned Dre and Apryl on your Live at thirteen minutes and 29 seconds when you were showing your fans your house when they asked you for a house tour,’” she stated.

“Letting me know that he knows the layout of my house. So first of all, a man that I don’t know that just got out of prison, that I’ve never met, couldn’t identify in a lineup, calling my phone, is a threat within itself.”

“Then he goes onto say that, ‘You know, Dre wanted me to tell you to keep his name out your mouth.’ I said, ‘I didn’t say anything negative about him. Yeah, I threw a little shade at her but I didn’t say anything negative about her, either,” she continued.

“And I vividly remember saying, because you know I’m a smart ass. I haven’t put my blinker on to turn left sir, I’m still very much in my own lane so what is left and why am I receiving a phone call,” she said.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

