Wednesday, November 3, 2021
‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ Exclusive Clip: Start Your Engines! VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*We have an exclusive clip from this week’s all-new episode of WE tv’s “Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airing Thursday. 

In the clip below, resident counselor Dr. Ish Major explains this week’s couples challenge! 

Dr. Ish along with Judge Lynn Toler are back with their no-nonsense, no BS tough love that they dole out to pull these celebrities out of the clouds and put them back into reality. Dr. Ish and Judge Toler force the couples to dig deep to confront lies, tears and denials. But when dark secrets are ultimately exposed, will the couples continue to make beautiful music together or decide it’s time to go solo?

Per press release, this season features Hip Hop legend N.O.R.E and NERI, two-time Grammy Award nominee MONIE LOVE and TUFF, Producer MALLY MALL and TREASURE, and Love & Hip Hop Hollywood’s favorite on again off again couple SIIR BROCK and AMBER LAURA — all head to Marriage Boot Camp to find out if their relationships are worth saving.

“Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition” airs Nov. 5 at 9pm ET/PT on WE tv.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

