Wednesday, November 3, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Basketball

‘Looks Like Me and Shaq Had a Baby’: Charles Barkley Suggests Zion Williamson ‘Get In Shape’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Zion Williamson
Injured Zion Williamson of New Orleans Pelicans working out on sidelines Saturday, Oct. 30,

*Video of injured New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson working out a healing broken foot became fodder for retired NBA stars Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal Tuesday night, as the “Inside the NBA” analysts roasted the 21-year-old for putting on weight during the injury.

“Looks like me and Shaq had a baby,” Barkley said, causing a laughing O’Neal to stand and say, “I quit.”

Eventually, Barkley, 58, got serious, saying Williamson has already had several surgeries at his young age, and attributed them to the player being in poor shape.

“He’s already hurt, you should not get hurt when you’re young,” Barkley stated. “And he’s already had surgeries on his legs, now he’s got a broken foot, he gonna have to learn, even when you’re hurt, you’re gonna have to control your eating.”

Barkley shared being on the receiving end of a similar, brutal conversation he had with one time teammate Moses Malone that ended up being the turning point of his career.

“Moses Malone said to me, he said I was fat and lazy,” Barkley recalled. “And I started to cry a little bit.”

Watch the entire segment below:

The latest update is Williamson, officially listed at 284 pounds, will be out for two to three more weeks.

Previous articleJodie Turner-Smith and Husband Joshua Jackson Star in J.Crew Holiday Campaign [WATCH]
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO