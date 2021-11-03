Wednesday, November 3, 2021
HomeRace/GenderLGBTQ
LGBTQ

LGBTQ Group Forgives DaBaby for Homophobic Rant, Chappelle Still Catches Heat

By Ny MaGee
0

dababy-smile-getty
DaBaby

*Rapper DaBaby has been given a pass to perform again after the LGBTQ organization Relationship Unleashed announced that they have “forgiven” him for his homophobic rant during his set at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival in July. 

Meanwhile, the group says comedian Dave Chappelle is still in the doghouse over the alleged transphobic jokes he told in his new Netflix special “The Closer.”

The LGBTQ org says “ignorance” has earned DaBaby acceptance from the gays. 

“He’s learned a lot over the past few months,” Relationship Unleashed CEO Gwendolyn D. Clemons explained to TMZ about DaBaby.

READ MORE: DaBaby Deletes Apology to LGBT+ Community After Losing Lucrative Gigs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dave Chappelle (@davechappelle)

Clemons claims the 29-year-old hip-hop star “did not understand what he was saying,” when he told Rolling Loud attendees to put their cellphone lights in the air if “you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that’ll make you die in 2 to 3 weeks” and “Fellas, if you didn’t suck a n – – – – d – – k in the parking lot.”

Clemons believes DaBaby’s remarks boil down to simple “ignorance,” and the group approves all his future shows, per the report. 

Clemons says there’s still no love for Chappelle for not apologizing to the transgender community over jokes he told in his controversial Netflix special “The Closer.” 

Chappelle has agreed to meet with members of the transgender community under his specified terms. 

“To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands,” the comedian said in an Instagram clip last week — see above.

“If you wanna meet with me, I’d be more than willing to, but I have conditions. First of all, you cannot come, if you have not watched my special from beginning to end,” he added. “You must come to a place of my choosing and a time of my choosing.”

“And thirdly,” Chappelle said, “you must admit, that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”

Comedian Hannah Gadsby has openly criticized him and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos.

Previous articleWatch Rare Interview with Michael Jackson’s Son Blanket ‘Bigi’ – Now 19
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO