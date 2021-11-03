LGBTQ Group Forgives DaBaby for Homophobic Rant, Chappelle Still Catches Heat

*Rapper DaBaby has been given a pass to perform again after the LGBTQ organization Relationship Unleashed announced that they have “forgiven” him for his homophobic rant during his set at Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival in July.

Meanwhile, the group says comedian Dave Chappelle is still in the doghouse over the alleged transphobic jokes he told in his new Netflix special “The Closer.”

The LGBTQ org says “ignorance” has earned DaBaby acceptance from the gays.

“He’s learned a lot over the past few months,” Relationship Unleashed CEO Gwendolyn D. Clemons explained to TMZ about DaBaby.

Clemons claims the 29-year-old hip-hop star “did not understand what he was saying,” when he told Rolling Loud attendees to put their cellphone lights in the air if “you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or other STDs that’ll make you die in 2 to 3 weeks” and “Fellas, if you didn’t suck a n – – – – d – – k in the parking lot.”

Clemons believes DaBaby’s remarks boil down to simple “ignorance,” and the group approves all his future shows, per the report.

Clemons says there’s still no love for Chappelle for not apologizing to the transgender community over jokes he told in his controversial Netflix special “The Closer.”

Chappelle has agreed to meet with members of the transgender community under his specified terms.

“To the transgender community, I am more than willing to give you an audience, but you will not summon me. I am not bending to anybody’s demands,” the comedian said in an Instagram clip last week — see above.

“If you wanna meet with me, I’d be more than willing to, but I have conditions. First of all, you cannot come, if you have not watched my special from beginning to end,” he added. “You must come to a place of my choosing and a time of my choosing.”

“And thirdly,” Chappelle said, “you must admit, that Hannah Gadsby is not funny.”

Comedian Hannah Gadsby has openly criticized him and Netflix boss Ted Sarandos.