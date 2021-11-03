Kelly Price Responds to Trolls Claiming Her Husband Is Taking Her Money

*Kelly Price has responded to rumors that her husband is using her and taking her money.

On Monday, the singer took to social media to address speculation about her marriage. She photo of herself and her husband and captioned the photo: “One down forever to go. Happy USaversary @_king_uf_kings_ ([praying hands emoji, heart emoji, praying hands emoji])”

As reported by thejasminebrand.com, she also mentioned the charity work that the couple do together.

“Thank you Sheff GG cannot wait to speak to you so we can chat! It’s not my fault that people don’t know that he and I were doing charity work together long before the public knew who he was! Lol”

When one user suggested that another woman is going to take her man, Price responded: “if they can grab him he was never mine… I’m confident.”

As previously reported, the songstress was diagnosed with COVID-19 which she claims nearly killed her.

Last month, Price spoke out about the ordeal days after her family members expressed concerns about her well-being following her hospitalization. The 48-year-old singer told TMZ that she was never “missing” despite her family’s initial claims. Price said she was quarantined from family and fans so that she could recover from COVID-19.

Price had been battling the disease since August, and she said her condition had been progressing “in the wrong direction” for a week prior to her hospitalization. Price’s husband had been working with medical staff virtually to help treat her symptoms, but she said her health took a turn for the worst after she was diagnosed with a fever of over 103 and her breathing became “extremely shallow.”

At one point in Price’s harrowing testimony, the singer said she nearly “flatlined” during her hospitalization.

“At some point, they lost me. I woke up a couple of days later, and the first thing I remember is the team of doctors standing around me and asking me if I knew what year it was… I died. I remember waking up in ICU and the doctor asking me if I knew what year it was. Going into the hospital, I had actually had COVID for over a week–but my conditions were progressing in the wrong direction from home.”

In the comments section of her recent post, one user suggested she’d been MIA because of her husband. Price respond: “no COVID was. This is the reason I didn’t have to nurse myself back to health.”

When someone else commented: “Why you letting this n**** spend all yo money,” Price clapped back with: “f^*%k U and worry about your own bank Accounts #IGotTimeToday.”