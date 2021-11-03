H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown Top Nominees at 2021 Soul Train Awards

*BET has announced that the 2021 Soul Train Music Awards will take place at Harlem’s Apollo Theater for the first time.

We reported earlier that the annual awards celebration will go down at the famed Apollo Theater in honor of its 50th anniversary.

As reported by Billboard, H.E.R. leads the nominations with eight nods. Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown earned six nominations each. Per the report, Wizkid and Tems received five nods each, followed by Blxst with four. Silk Sonic, Doja Cat, and Yung Bleu each have three nods.

H.E.R., Sullivan and Wizkid are each nominated for song, album and video of the year. Silk Sonic are nominated for both song and video of the year for “Leave the Door Open.”

Maxwell will receive the Legend award.

“It’s an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career,” Maxwell said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence.”

Ashanti will be the recipient of the Lady of Soul honor.

“I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s Lady of Soul honoree,” Ashanti said. “This is a full circle moment for me because I received the Aretha Franklin entertainer of the year award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate.”

The late Don Cornelius created “Soul Train,” which aired nationally from 1971 until 2006.

The Soul Train awards launched in 1987 and recognize the best in soul, R&B, gospel and hip

The Soul Train Awards have aired from venues in the Los Angeles area (1987-2007), Atlanta (2009-11) and Las Vegas (2012-19).

“The Apollo has long been a center of Black cultural and creative innovation for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. It has provided a platform for Black artists at all stages of their careers, and a gathering place for audiences to express themselves freely,” said Apollo executive producer Kamilah Forbes, per BET. “The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the Soul Train Awards, bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof.”

The awards ceremony will air Sunday, November 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.

Full list of nominees below: