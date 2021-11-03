H.E.R., Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown Top Nominees at 2021 Soul Train Awards

*BET has announced that the 2021 Soul Train Music Awards will take place at Harlem’s Apollo Theater for the first time.
We reported earlier that the annual awards celebration will go down at the famed Apollo Theater in honor of its 50th anniversary.
As reported by Billboard, H.E.R. leads the nominations with eight nods. Jazmine Sullivan and Chris Brown earned six nominations each. Per the report, Wizkid and Tems received five nods each, followed by Blxst with four. Silk Sonic, Doja Cat, and Yung Bleu each have three nods.
H.E.R., Sullivan and Wizkid are each nominated for song, album and video of the year. Silk Sonic are nominated for both song and video of the year for “Leave the Door Open.”
Maxwell will receive the Legend award.
“It’s an honor to be presented with the Legend award by a community that’s been growing with me throughout my career,” Maxwell said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to be sharing this moment with everyone and returning to the Apollo for an evening of excellence.”
Ashanti will be the recipient of the Lady of Soul honor.
“I’m honored to be recognized as this year’s Lady of Soul honoree,” Ashanti said. “This is a full circle moment for me because I received the Aretha Franklin entertainer of the year award at the Lady of Soul Awards in 2002. As we commemorate 50 years of Soul Train, I’m proud to be a part of this legacy and to return to the Apollo to celebrate.”
The late Don Cornelius created “Soul Train,” which aired nationally from 1971 until 2006.
The Soul Train awards launched in 1987 and recognize the best in soul, R&B, gospel and hip
The Soul Train Awards have aired from venues in the Los Angeles area (1987-2007), Atlanta (2009-11) and Las Vegas (2012-19).
“The Apollo has long been a center of Black cultural and creative innovation for Harlem, the city of New York, and the world. It has provided a platform for Black artists at all stages of their careers, and a gathering place for audiences to express themselves freely,” said Apollo executive producer Kamilah Forbes, per BET. “The Apollo is thrilled to partner with BET to host the Soul Train Awards, bringing together three iconic brands that represent Black culture and excellence under one roof.”
The awards ceremony will air Sunday, November 28, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET Her.
Full list of nominees below:
Song of the year:
Blxst feat. Ty Dolla $Ign & Tyga – “Chosen”
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”
Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”
Album of the year:
Blxst – No Love Lost
Doja Cat – Planet Her
Giveon – When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time
H.E.R. – Back of My Mind
Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales
Wizkid – Made in Lagos
Video of the year:
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak (Silk Sonic) – “Leave the Door Open”
Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
H.E.R. – “Damage”
Jazmine Sullivan – “Pick Up Your Feelings”
Normani feat. Cardi B – “Wild Side”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”
Best R&B/soul female artist:
Alicia Keys
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
SZA
Best R&B/soul male artist:
Blxst
Chris Brown
Giveon
Lucky Daye
Tank
Usher
Best collaboration:
Chris Brown, Young Thug feat. Future, Lil Durk, Latto – “Go Crazy (Remix)”
Doja Cat feat. SZA – “Kiss Me More”
H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown – “Come Through”
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. – “Girl Like Me”
Wizkid feat. Tems – “Essence”
Yung Bleu feat. Drake – “You’re Mines Still”
Best new artist:
Blxst
Capella Grey
Morray
Tems
Tone Stith
Yung Bleu
Certified soul award:
Anthony Hamilton
Ashanti
Charlie Wilson
The Isley Brothers
Jam & Lewis
T-Pain
Best dance performance:
Chloe X Halle – “Ungodly Hour”
Chris Brown, Young Thug – “City Girls”
Lizzo Feat. Cardi B – “Rumors”
Normani Feat. Cardi B- “Wild Side”
Usher – “Bad Habits”
Best gospel/inspirational award:
Brian Courtney Wilson
James Fortune
Kelly Price
Kirk Franklin
Maverick City Music
Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Ashford and Simpson songwriter’s award:
“Can’t Let It Show” – written by: Kate Bush, Durrell Babbs (Tank)
“Come Through” – written by: Carl Mccormick, Chris Brown, H.E.R., Kelvin Wooten, Michael L. Williams Ii, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R. Feat. Chris Brown)
“Damage” – written by: Anthony Clemons Jr., Carl Mccormick, H.E.R., James Harris, Jeff Gitelman, Terry Lewis, Tiara Thomas (H.E.R.)
“Essence” – written by: Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, Oniko Eddie Uzezi, Oniko Evawero, Richard Isong, Temilade Openiyi (Wizkid Feat. Tems)
“Leave the Door Open” – written by: Bruno Mars, Brandon Anderson, Dernst Emile Ii, Christopher Brody Brown (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic)
“Pick Up Your Feelings” – written by: Blue June, Chi, Audra Mae Butts, Jazmine Sullivan, Kyle Coleman, Michael Holmes (Jazmine Sullivan)