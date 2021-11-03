Wednesday, November 3, 2021
3,000 LA Households to Get $1K a Monthly from BIG: LEAP Program⁠

By Fisher Jack
Money in pants pocket (Dreamstime)
Photo: Dreamstime

*#LosAngeles is about to launch its guaranteed basic income program giving qualifying citizens $1,000 a month.⁠

Last Friday, the application process for the city’s nearly $40 million BIG: LEAP (Basic Income Guaranteed: Los Angeles Economic Assistance Pilot) opened, providing another way for citizens to stay afloat financially in the midst of the global coronavirus pandemic. The program will give 3,000 households $1,000 a month, but they have to have at least one dependent child in the home, ABC 7 reports.⁠

“Its name perfectly captures what we’re doing here in L.A. because we’re taking a big leap forward in our generational fight to end poverty, to break the back of our addiction to poverty here in America,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said Wednesday, the news outlet reports.⁠

Applicants must also be over the age of 18 and have an income that is at or below the federal poverty line. In addition, they also must show they are experiencing financial or medical hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

