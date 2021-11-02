Tuesday, November 2, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Trans Comic Ts Madison Comes for Boosie Over His Trolling of Nas X: ‘You Had A Woman Perform Fellatio on Your Young Son’ | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
0

Ts Madison - Boosie
Ts Madison – Boosie

*#TsMadison made her way to #TheBreakfastClub recently where she talked about a few topics including homophobia and transphobia.

She expressed that both phobias are “really rampant” because people’s spaces feel like it’s being “threatened.”

The entertainer pointed out #Boosie’s recent comments to #LilNasX, which have ranged from dismissive to violent with suggestions of suicide.

“My thing is when he said he’s a detriment to kids and we need to worry about the kids, but I’m like, but you the same man had a overgrown a** woman perform a fellatio on your young son and you didn’t see anything wrong with that,” Ts Madison said. “Make it make sense to me. I was so confused about the situation like who kids really need to be protected.”

Later in the conversation, #CharlamagneThaGod chimed in saying street rappers who’ve rapped about violence or using and selling drugs can’t stand “on that moral high ground.” (🎥: @breakfastclubam)

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: 3-Year-Old Girl DEAD: Ingested FENTANYL – Mother/Grandmothers, Others Arrested

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleMan Dressed as Joker Stabs 17 on Train in Tokyo: ‘I Wanted the Death Penalty’ [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO