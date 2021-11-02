*#TsMadison made her way to #TheBreakfastClub recently where she talked about a few topics including homophobia and transphobia.

She expressed that both phobias are “really rampant” because people’s spaces feel like it’s being “threatened.”

The entertainer pointed out #Boosie’s recent comments to #LilNasX, which have ranged from dismissive to violent with suggestions of suicide.

“My thing is when he said he’s a detriment to kids and we need to worry about the kids, but I’m like, but you the same man had a overgrown a** woman perform a fellatio on your young son and you didn’t see anything wrong with that,” Ts Madison said. “Make it make sense to me. I was so confused about the situation like who kids really need to be protected.”

Later in the conversation, #CharlamagneThaGod chimed in saying street rappers who’ve rapped about violence or using and selling drugs can’t stand “on that moral high ground.” (🎥: @breakfastclubam)

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: 3-Year-Old Girl DEAD: Ingested FENTANYL – Mother/Grandmothers, Others Arrested