*”Insecure” showrunner Prentice Penny was a guest on SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Clay Cane Show” on Tuesday (11/02/21) and spoke about the show’s legacy, why they didn’t explore a transgender storyline, and

During the interview, Penny said that his mother is fine amid the threats, “My mom is a Black woman in America — she’s a tough lady.”

“I don’t want to get into the weeds with that because she is still over the case… I’m just super proud of my mom and all she’s accomplished. I hate when something gets to be an excuse to be racist. That case has real issues and real things that are around it, no matter who the judge is. I think it’s sad that whomever would use it as an excuse to espouse racist names and ideas, feels sad and it feels unnecessary. So for that, independent of the case, I just would think anybody would do that — it’s just not necessary,” Prentice told Clay.

Clay asked Prentice why ‘Insecure’ didn’t explore a transgender storyline and Prentice said “I think, for us, if we couldn’t do it the way that we thought we could do it, then lets just not try to do it..We knew if we were going to do it we wanted it to be a transgender actor playing the part, not somebody playing transgender who’s not transgender…it could go wrong more ways than it could go right.”

source: SiriusXM Urban View’s “The Clay Cane Show.”