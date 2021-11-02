*Some people were busy making moves during the pandemic, and newcomer Fae DC is one of them.

Fae compiled an impressive group of songs, most of them with a timely message, in which she either wrote or co-wrote and produced or co-produced each of them.

I think the offering has something for everyone, whether you are into R&B, reggae, or mild rap.

Fae’s maiden project had her teaming up with some very talented people, including LaMarr “Deuce” Lubin, previously a member of 1990s group DRS (Dirty Rotten Scoundrel), who worked with MC Hammer on the hit “Gangster Lean,” and Jurni Rayne, another accomplished singer, to sing lead vocals on, “Sweet Love Song,” a tune with a retro old school R&B feel, that draws you in, especially Deuce’s vocals. Check it out above.

If Reggae is more to your liking, check out the Bobby D. and Smooth Savage featured title track, “Lighters.” And there’s “Believe it or Not,” a mild rap song with a catchy beat.

Speaking of the beat, the musicians were on point, to put it mildly. They were an ensemble of talented individuals that came together to make it happen, and make it happen they did. “Lighters” has a complicated baseline, and “Sweet Love Song” has a smooth one, so the bass player has skills and held down the beat.

Although Fae DC is currently pursuing her music dream in Los Angeles, she is originally from Washington DC, hence the DC part of Fae DC. “Lighters” is mainly a message project, a testimony of Fae’s life. Although she fancies herself a producer first, Fae is rapping on the songs, and doing a decent job.

EURweb likes to spotlight new music and artists when we find one worthy and we think we found a good one. Fae DC has recorded a total of 13 songs, six of them have been released and can be found on various platforms, including Apple Music, YouTube and Spotify. Take a listen and let us know what you think.

Marilyn Smith is a Los Angeles based writer/reviewer. Contact her via [email protected].