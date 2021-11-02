Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Kobe Bryant’s Estate Bags $400 Million for Sale of BodyArmor to Coca-Cola

By Ny MaGee
*Coca-Cola has purchased the Kobe Bryant-backed sports drink company Bodyarmor, and the late athlete’s estate reportedly made $400 million from the sale. 

Bryant purchased a 10 percent stake in Bodyarmor for $6 million in March of 2014, according to The Wall Street Journal.

“If it wasn’t for Kobe Bryant’s vision and belief, BodyArmor would not have been able to achieve the success we had,” BodyArmor co-founder Mike Repole said in a statement.

Alfredo Rivera, Coca-Cola North America President said the company is now planning BodyArmor’s “next stage of growth.”

READ MORE: Vanessa Bryant Settles Lawsuit Over Helicopter Crash That Killed Kobe Bryant [VIDEO]

The sale comes after news that Kobe’s widow, Vanessa Bryant intends to immortalize the NBA star in the form of media, clothing, and trading cards through a new sports and entertainment company. 

Bryant has filed to trademark “KB24.” Here’s more from TMZ Sports:

Vanessa submitted docs earlier this month to lock in the trademark for digital collectible items, websites, training camps, broadcasting platforms, podcasts, TV shows, movies, documentaries and music … as well as sports cards, food/drink containers and t-shirts. Kobe, Inc. — the Lakers legend’s company — is listed as the applicant of the filing … with Vanessa signing off as the president of the business.

The move comes amid her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. 

We previously reported… following the 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband, Kobe Bryant, and 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, Vanessa Bryant filed a lawsuit against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and its deputies, accusing them of sharing images of the crash site with people who were not involved in the case.

Her suit is seeking damages for negligence, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

