GMA’s T.J. Holmes Becomes Emotional Paying Tribute to Late Atlanta Anchor Jovita Moore [VIDEO]

*Last month, beloved Atlanta news anchor Jovita Moore lost her seven-month battle with brain cancer.

Colleagues, fans, friends, and people of note responded on social media with condolences.

The longtime WSB journalist announced in July that she had undergone surgery in April shortly after doctors discovered two masses that were confirmed to be glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.

“Good Morning America‘s” T.J. Holmes became emotional while paying tribute to Moore on Monday’s broadcast.

“From our ABC News family, we are remembering Jovita Moore this morning, a beloved anchor at ABC affiliate WSB-TV in Atlanta,” he began.

“I moved to Atlanta as a CNN anchor and she took me in, and that woman was special,” he said. “I’m sorry — I didn’t realize I had to do this read this morning, and Jovita was something special.”

Watch the clip below.

This morning we pay tribute to the life and legacy of @WSBTV anchor Jovita Moore. pic.twitter.com/U0HfWNG8Ss — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 1, 2021

“Nothing to apologize for,” co-host Robin Roberts replied. “It was special when she would come and visit us here in the studio, and I absolutely agree with you — her personality, so electric … and such a beautiful smile and beautiful person.”

“She was a queen there in Atlanta,” Holmes added. “I spent countless times with her and just — she was a special lady.”

Doctors discovered two tumors on Moore’s brain earlier this year.

“I was concerned about why, all of a sudden, I was forgetful, and disoriented. Just not feeling myself, and feeling like I was in a fog,” she said in April.

Tributes poured in for Moore following the news of her death. Tyler Perry tweeted: “We know you fought with all you had! I will miss your beautiful smile and warm laughter, let alone seeing you in my living room everyday. You will be missed greatly my friend. Many heartfelt prayers to your family. May your soul travel well! Life is but a moment.”

Martin Luther King III added: “May God bless @jovitamoore as her battle with brain cancer comes to an end. For 20+ years, I have watched Jovita highlight issues impacting Atlantans & I have appreciated every interview that my family and I had with her. Sending love to her family, friends and @wsbtv colleagues.”