Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Ellis Hall (‘The Ambassador Of Soul’) New Album ‘Let’s Make An Arrangement’ Out Now | LISTEN

By Fisher Jack
Ellis Hall - Let's Make An Arrangement (cover)*(Los Angeles, CA) – Multi-instrumentalist, singer, songwriter Ellis Hall has released his newest album Let’s Make an Arrangement on Strokeland Records (Regime Music Group). The album marks Ellis’ first full-length release since 2005’s The Spirit Lingers On… And On.

Let’s Make An Arrangement was co-written by Stephen “Doc” Kupka of funk and soul pioneers, Tower of Power, and features songs from a variety of musical influences. As Hall was the lead vocalist for Tower of Power from 1984-1988, fans have been waiting for a collaboration like this for years. Says Kupka, “Ellis Hall is one of the all-time greats! He means the world to me, both personally and professionally, and I hope this project is the first of many to come.”

“Working with Doc Kupka aka “The Funky Doctor” – has been way more than awesome. He is a true wordsmith and I’m honored to help bring these words and music to life. Now that is truly CHAKALAKA (Joyous)!!!,” said Ellis Hall.

While this is Ellis’ first album release since the early aughts, he’s kept very busy on a number of projects including staring in “The Gospel of Colonus,” for which he was nominated for an Ovation Theatre Award, a collaboration with Bootsy Collins on his  “Power of The One” release, a remake of Steve Winwood’s “Roll with It” with Jermaine Lockhart, a  soul interpretation of “Let Me Call You Sweetheart” with singer Tata Vega, as well two international symphony shows he co-produced, “Ellis Hall Presents: Ray Charles, Motown and Beyond” and “Ellis Hall: Soul Unlimited.”

About Ellis Hall
A songwriter, arranger, producer and educator, Hall is well known for his powerful 5-octave range. Across a career of 50-plus years and counting, Ellis has proven himself as an all-around A-List performer that has entertained audiences on five continents and shared stages with musical giants including Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Billy Gibbons (ZZ Top), Patti LaBelle, Herbie Hancock, George Benson, James Taylor and Bonnie Raitt. His reputation of excellence earned Ellis the moniker, “The Ambassador of Soul.”

Hall has performed with most elite symphony orchestras worldwide including: His first being the Hollywood Bowl under the direction of his mentor Ray Charles. Since then, he has performed with prestigious 81-piece orchestras including the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra with Marvin Hamlisch conducting to playing with the Boston Pops Orchestra, Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Detroit Symphony Orchestra, National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, Seattle Symphony Orchestra, Rochester Symphony Orchestra, and recently the Hartford Symphony Orchestra.

Ellis Hall (playing guitar & singing)
Ellis Hall

He is now featured on the Batman: The Audio Adventures as the “Singing voice of Gotham City” on HBO Max.

Let’s Make an Arrangement can be purchased and streamed on all music platforms.  https://fanlink.to/EllisHall_Arrangement
source: Edna Sims Owner – ESP Public Relations – [email protected]

