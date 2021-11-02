Tuesday, November 2, 2021
Dallas Mother Murdered After Finding Tracking Device On Her Car [VIDEO]

Abigail Saldaña
Abigail Saldaña via Twitter

*A 22-year-old Dallas mother was shot and killed while driving on Tuesday and the suspect arrested for the crime allegedly stalked her using a tracking device.

Abigail Saldaña recently found a tracking device on her car and was worried that she was being followed, Blavity reports

“I had told her to go to the police and report it. I believe that she did report that,” her mother Jessica Contreras said.

Saldaña posted a video of the tracking device on Instagram, saying in the clip. “This is why you have to be careful. I don’t know what to do moving forward with this. But this definitely looks like a tracker to me.”

OTHER NEWS: Man Who Fatally Stabbed 21 Savage’s Brother Receives 10-Year Prison Sentence

Sadly, she was shot and killed while driving last week in Fort Worth, Texas. Police believe she was murdered by a stalker, Fox 4 News reports

Police have arrested Stanley Frank Szeliga, 54, and charged him with murder, according to reports.  

“There is a tracker on this vehicle that we have identified,” Fort Worth police officer Tracy Carter said, according to NBCDFW. “We don’t know how long that tracker has been on. That’s something our detectives are looking into.”

Szeliga engaged in a standoff with a SWAT team at his home prior to his arrest. He was treated at the hospital for several self-inflicted cuts on his body before being transported to the Tarrant County Jail, NBCDFW reports.

“I don’t know the connection between those two, but apparently he had been following her,” Contreras said.  

Saldaña had taken photos of Szeliga’s vehicle after finding the tracking device. She reportedly sent the pics to a friend.

Szeliga, who reportedly has a criminal history that includes domestic violence., is being held on a $250,000 bond. 

“Abby was the middle child. She was my only girl,” Contreras said. “He took away a mother, a daughter, beautiful, strong, bright person. And there will be justice on that. I won’t stop. I’ll see him in court.” 

Saldaña was raising her 5-year-old son as a single mother and working two jobs in Dallas. 

