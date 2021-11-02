Dallas Cowboy’s Dak Prescott Pays Tribute to Late Grandmother After Loss of Mother, Brother

*Dallas Cowboy player Dak Prescott paid tribute to his beloved grandmother, Margaret Ebarb via a series of Instagram stories last month.

The star quarterback announced Ebarb’s passing on October 29, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. He wrote, “We wouldn’t be here without you, and I promise to make you proud.”

As reported by Black Enterprise, he shared in one post that her teachings instilled in him “what it means to be a faithful servant.”

“Rest easy, Mammy, and I love you so much… until we dance again,” he captioned a video of him dancing with Ebarb.

READ MORE: Ice Cube Supports Dallas Cowboys’ QB Dak Prescott’s Anti Protest Stance (VIDEO)

Prayers up for @dak and his family, he lost his grandmother today 🙏 pic.twitter.com/IymEwlqAP7 — Marc Woodruff (@MarcWoodYDC4L) October 29, 2021

In 2013, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that Prescott’s mother died after a battler with colorectal cancer. In April last year, Prescott’s 31-year-old brother, Jace, committed suicide.

On Sept. 4, he penned a tribute to his mother on what would have been her 60th birthday. He wrote:

Happy 60th to The Greatest to ever be called MOM! Enjoy your Heavenly Birthday with Jace, while Tad & I Continue to keep your Legacy Pushing! I know on a day Like to day, actually everyday, we’re all together and that’s all the comfort I need ♥️ You’re always Missed and Not one Memory will ever go Forgotten. One of my favorite videos I’m showing, because I still hear her Beautiful “I Love you” and the rest are unforgettable moments.. from her Beauty, to my senior night to hanging with all 3 of YOUR BOYS, and eating crawfish. Celebrate the Right Way and If you knew her, that means with Laughter and Lov

Check out the post below.

“It’s football and family,” Prescott once explained. “That’s what I focus on. If I have time to get away and spend time with my family, that I’m not going to get to do for a while that I haven’t done for a while. I’m going to take advantage of it. It’s more important to me to spend time with my family than go with those deals.”