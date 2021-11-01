Monday, November 1, 2021
Will and Jada Celebrate Willow Smith’s 21st Birthday with Loving Tributes: ‘Happy 21st Willoween Bean’

By Ny MaGee
*Willow Smith celebrated her 21st on Sunday, which happens to coincide with Halloween. Her famous parents paid tribute with loving messages shared on social media. 

Will Smith shared a touching video of him reading an excerpt from his upcoming book, “Will”, to his daughter about the day she was born. 

In the video, Smith shares how he was the first person to hold Willow after she was born a few weeks earlier than expected, and her tiny body could fit in his hand. 

“Her beautiful emerald eyes trying to focus. She couldn’t quite see me, but some part of me seemed to know i was hers,” said Smith. “She came out, I held her, I gazed in awe at her…”

READ MORE: Willow Smith Admits She ‘Felt a Lot of Pressure’ Following in Famous Parents’ Footsteps 

 

Willow’s tiny size on the day she was born inspired her nickname, “Bean.”

“This is the (nerve wracking) moment I read my book to @willowsmith for the first time and told the story of her birth 21 years ago,” Smith captioned the clip. “Love you, Bean! Happy Bday!”

Meanwhile, Willow’s mom Jada Pinkett-Smith also shared a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“Your dad INSISTED that he have a baby girl and I’m sooooo glad he did. You are one of the most resilient, courageous, brilliant, insightful, talented, beautiful humans I know,” wrote Pinkett Smith in the caption fo the video montage. “I don’t have the words to express the deep love I have for you or how happy I am to watch you spread your wings. BUT… I hope you can FEEL how much I love you and how much of a Divinely astounding blessing you are to me. Happy freak’n 21st Willoween Bean!!!!!!!”

Willow spoke to Apple Music 1’s Zane Lowe over the summer about feeling a lot of pressure when it comes to carving her own identity as the daughter of two superstars. 

“I always just wanted to do right by my parents, and do right by the beauty that they have put in the world, and continue to uplift that beauty and to uphold that beauty,” she told Lowe. “And I felt a lot of pressure. And, because I’m not a minor anymore.”

“I’m finding the freedom to, I can put that beauty in the world. I can uphold that energy,” she added. “And so I’m just figuring that out in all of these different ways, and it’s going to be a journey and there’s more to come.”

Willow continued,  “Honestly, I’m still processing it on the human being level. There were a lot of doubts that I had, not even just about this specific album, but just about my career in general, my musical career in general. I followed my joy and I followed my heart, and I feel like it took us to a really beautiful spot,” she said. “I’m in a place of disbelief right now. For so much of my musical career, I was just overthinking everything, and being so just stressed about things that really I didn’t need to stress about.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

