Monday, November 1, 2021
Taraji P. Henson Fights Depression with New Music

By EurWebWriter
Taraji P Henson on cover of Women's Health
*People love Taraji P. Henson and Women’s Health knows it. That’s why they’ve recently featured the fiery thespian as for their cover story.

In said story, Henson reveals that she’s trying to introduce the world to her other side—a musician. She’s actually trying to release some of her work to the public as soon as next year.

“I’ve been singing,” the 51-year-old said in the interview also, adding that being dairy-free may have helped her reach high notes. “It just came out of me!”

“I’ve been secretly working on an EP,” she added. “But it wasn’t like, ‘Taraji wants to sing,’ and then 20 writers come and bring me their songs.”

Although she’s been given a lot of songs from fans and wanna be songwriters, Henson says she’s been working on her own lyrics.

“[It] makes you want to dance until the sun comes up,” she told the outlet.

“I want people to know that it’s never too late for anything,” she added. “You can get your health together and live out your wildest dreams.”

Henson explained that singing brought her a new world of possibilities and “it felt as if the sky opened up,” according to the outlet.

“I realized I had to do everything I could to feel good, or that depression thing was going to get the best of me,” she said.

She later added, “When I get those endorphins going, I’m like a whole different girl.”

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

