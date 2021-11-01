Monday, November 1, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Social Heat

Philadelphia Passes ‘Driving Equality’ Bill – Stops Minor Offense Traffic Tickets

By Fisher Jack
0

Philadelphia Police
Philadelphia Police / Getty

*#Philadelphia is the first city in the US to stop police from pulling over motorists for minor traffic offenses.

Later this week, Philadelphia Mayor #JimKenney will sign two bills into law that will track and end the type of policing that has unfairly affected Black drivers for years.

After the bill is signed by Mayor Kenney on Wednesday it won’t take effect until 120 days after.

According to the Mayor’s office, the legislation is likely to be enacted through executive action by Nov. 3.

On Oct. 14, the city council passed the Driving Equality bill 14-2. Now, certain motor vehicle code infractions will be reclassified as “primary” or “secondary” offenses.Police will be able to conduct traffic stops for primary violations; however, “secondary” violations such as bumper issues, one broken brake light or one broken headlight, and unlawful operation without evidence of emission inspection, among other offenses, will no longer be sufficient to stop drivers.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Will Smith Reveals He Once ‘Considered Suicide’ (Watch)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert)

Previous articleJanet Jackson and Justin Timberlake’s Infamous Super Bowl Controversy Getting Documentary Treatment
Next articleCardi B to Rappers Who ‘Wanna Die’: ‘Stop Doing Lean and Smoking Weed’ [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO