*#Philadelphia is the first city in the US to stop police from pulling over motorists for minor traffic offenses.

Later this week, Philadelphia Mayor #JimKenney will sign two bills into law that will track and end the type of policing that has unfairly affected Black drivers for years.

After the bill is signed by Mayor Kenney on Wednesday it won’t take effect until 120 days after.

According to the Mayor’s office, the legislation is likely to be enacted through executive action by Nov. 3.

On Oct. 14, the city council passed the Driving Equality bill 14-2. Now, certain motor vehicle code infractions will be reclassified as “primary” or “secondary” offenses.Police will be able to conduct traffic stops for primary violations; however, “secondary” violations such as bumper issues, one broken brake light or one broken headlight, and unlawful operation without evidence of emission inspection, among other offenses, will no longer be sufficient to stop drivers.

