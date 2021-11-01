Monday, November 1, 2021
Nicole Ari Parker Slammed by ‘Sex and the City’ Fans Following News of Her Casting in Reboot

By Ny MaGee
EURweb.com

*Nicole Ari Parker announced last month that she joined the cast of the forthcoming HBO Max series “And Just Like That,” the 10-part reboot of “Sex and the City.”

Now she wants to make it clear that her character is not replacing Kim Cattrall, as she had received some fiery reactions from fans to her casting. Parker was added to the ensemble cast after it was announced that Kim Cattrall would not reprise her role as Samantha Jones.

“When it first came out that I was replacing the Samantha character — which is not true at all, so please write that — I have been yelled at, and I’ve also been attacked with love,” Parker said, as reported by PEOPLE. “I’ve been photographed in places I should never be photographed. The fans are so excited and over the top. I had some idea of that because I am one of those fans but I had no idea [the extent of it].”

Series star Sarah Jessica Parker shared photos from the set featuring her longtime costars Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis along with Nicole. 

“Oh so fine. I’d sing along to 70’s love songs with this trio deep into any night,” the actress captioned a photo on Instagram of the cast, along with the hashtag #MemoriesMonday. “I’ll see you ladies tomorrow!” Check out the image below.

READ MORE:  Nicole Ari Parker Joins ‘Sex And The City’ Revival Series

nicole ari parker

Nicole shared the photo on Instagram, adding, “These Beautiful Beings” and four lipstick emojis.“Thank you #SJP for holding the whole place together on such a long hot night.”

Parker signed onto the project in July and will play a character named Lisa Todd Wexley. Per Entertainment Tonight, she is described as “a Park Avenue mother of three,” who is closely linked to the other three women. 

Here’s more from the outlet: 

And Just Like That will chronicle the lives of beloved SATC characters Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Nixon), and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Davis) as they navigate love, friendships, and life in their 50s. While Kim Cattrall has opted not to return for the revival, series vets Chris Noth, David Eigenberg, Mario Cantone, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler are all on board to reprise their original roles. Other newcomers to the series include Sara Ramírez (Grey’s Anatomy), who will play queer, nonbinary stand-up comedian and podcaster Che Diaz. Sarita Choudhury (Marvel’s Jessica Jones) and Karen Pittman (The Morning Show) are also joining the cast.

The new series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte “as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” according to a logline.

Parker, Nixon, Davis, and Cattrall starred in the original HBO series, which ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. They also starred in two “Sex and the City” feature films in 2008 and 2010.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

