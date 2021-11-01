Monday, November 1, 2021
HomeNews
News

JAY-Z Gives Dame Dash His Props During Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction

By Ny MaGee
0

jay z, dame dash

*JAY-Z is the first living solo rap artist to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The hip-hip icon acknowledged his mother, sister, and former business partner Dame Dash in his speech during Saturday evening’s induction ceremony in Cleveland, Ohio.

“Thank you, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, for this incredible honor. And you know, growing up, we didn’t think we could be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. We were told that hip-hop was a fad,” the rapper began his speech. “Much like punk rock, it gave us this anti-culture, this subgenre, and there were heroes in it.”

JAY-Z also thanked the late Notorious B.I.G., and said to ex-friend Dame Dash…  “Shout out to Dame, I know we don’t see eye to eye, but I can never erase your accomplishments. And I appreciate you, and I thank you for that.”

Dame and Jigga founded Rock-A-Fella Records. However, the label crashed and burned after the two men fell out. 

“When thinking about what I was going to say tonight, these heroes just kept coming to my mind, Rakim and Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One and Chuck D, and, of course, a fellow inductee, LL Cool J. I watch these guys, and they have big gold chains and leather and sometimes even the red, black, green medallions and whatever they wore, everybody would wear the next day. I was like, ‘That’s what I want to do. I want to be like those guys.’ And so I set out on my journey,” JAY-Z said during his speech.

READ MORE: Uncle Luke Slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Over 2 Live Crew Snub 

“Hopefully, I’m informing the next generation that anything is possible. I don’t know what’s next — In fact, I do know what’s next. I have to go to court Monday. There’s good and bad, life is about balance — But you know, tonight, we’re going to enjoy tonight. I appreciate this honor. Sorry for this long-ass speech, but I had to give it up. We did it, Brooklyn!” the father of three concluded.

JAY-Z was inducted by comedian Dave Chappelle and former President Barack Obama, who is a massive fan of the artist. 

“I’ve turned to JAY-Z’s words at different points in my life, whether I was brushing dirt off my shoulder on the campaign trail, or sampling his lyrics on the Edmund Pettus Bridge on the 50th anniversary of the Selma march to Montgomery,” Obama said. “Today, JAY-Z is one of the most renowned artists in history and an embodiment of the American dream, a dream he has helped make real for other young people like him.”

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced on May 12 which of this year’s nominees for the 2021 ceremony. 

Superstar Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and the Go-Go’s were elected, making this their first time on the ballot. The class also includes legendary singers Tina Turner, Carole King and Todd Rundgren. The hall will also welcome LL Cool J, Billy Preston and Randy Rhoads with musical excellence awards. Kraftwerk, Gil Scott Heron and Charley Patton.

Organizers called it “the most diverse list of Inductees in the history of the organization,” according to a news release.

An induction ceremony special will air on Nov. 20 and will be available to watch on HBO and HBO Max.

Previous articleTaraji P. Henson Fights Depression with New Music
Next articleAlec Baldwin in Touch with Husband, Son of Halyna Hutchins Following Fatal Shooting [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO