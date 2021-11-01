Here’s What’s New on Netflix for November 2021

*“The Harder They Fall,” the Jay-Z-produced Western, is leading the pack. Directed by Jeymes Samuels, the film stars Idris Elba, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, and more.
“The Tiger King 2” documentary is also set to debut this month on the streamer, along with Season 3 of “Narcos: Mexico,” “Addams Family Values,” “It Follows” and much more, as reported by Complex.
Peep the full list below.
November 1
21 Jump Street
60 Days In: Season 6
A River Runs Through It
Addams Family Values
American Gangster
An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf
Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories
Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2
The Big Wedding
Bram Stoker’s Dracula
Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas
First Knight
Forged in Fire: Season 7
Gather
The General’s Daughter
It Follows
Johnny Mnemonic
JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind
Last Action Hero
Moneyball
Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher
My Dad’s Christmas Date
The Nightingale (2018)
Total Recall (2012)
Snakes on a Plane
Stripes
Tagged
Te Ata
Texas Rangers
November 2
Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (Netflix Documentary)
Ridley Jones: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
November 3
The Harder They Fall (Netflix Film)
November 4
Catching Killers (Netflix Documentary)
November 5
Big Mouth: Season 5 (Netflix Series)
Love Hard (Netflix Film)
Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) (Netflix Series)
November 6
Arcane (Netflix Series) (New Episodes Weekly)
November 7
Father Christmas is Back (Netflix Film)
November 9
Swap Shop (Netflix Series)
November 10
Animal (Netflix Documentary)
Gentefied: Season 2 (Netflix Series)
Passing (Netflix Film)
November 12
Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)
Red Notice (Netflix Film)
November 14
Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You
November 15
America’s Next Top Model: Season 21
America’s Next Top Model: Season 22
Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game
Snowbound for Christmas
Survivor: Season 16
Survivor: Season 37
November 16
Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (Netflix Family)
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Netflix Family)
November 17
Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)
Tiger King 2 (Netflix Documentary)
November 18
Dogs in Space (Netflix Family)
Lead Me Home (Netflix Documentary)
November 19
Cowboy Bebop (Netflix Series)
Extinct (Netflix Family)
The Mind, Explained: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)
Procession (Netflix Documentary)
tick, tick…BOOM! (Netflix Film)
November 22
Vita & Virginia
November 23
Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 (Netflix Series)
Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Netflix Family)
November 24
A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix Series)
Bruised (Netflix Film)
Selling Sunset: Season 4 (Netflix Series)
True Story (Netflix Series)
November 26
A Castle For Christmas (Netflix Film)
School of Chocolate (Netflix Series)
November 29
14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible
November 28
Fantastic Fungi
The Flash: Season 4
Tattoo Redo: (Netflix Series)
November 29
Resort to Love (Netflix Film)
Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (Netflix Anime)
November 30
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist (Netflix Family)
Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (Netflix Family)
Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical (Netflix Family)
Coming Home in the Dark