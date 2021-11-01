Here’s What’s New on Netflix for November 2021

*“The Harder They Fall,” the Jay-Z-produced Western, is leading the pack. Directed by Jeymes Samuels, the film stars Idris Elba, Regina King, LaKeith Stanfield, Jonathan Majors, and more.

“The Tiger King 2” documentary is also set to debut this month on the streamer, along with Season 3 of “Narcos: Mexico,” “Addams Family Values,” “It Follows” and much more, as reported by Complex.

Peep the full list below.

READ MORE: Here’s What’s New on Netflix for October 2021

November 1

21 Jump Street

60 Days In: Season 6

A River Runs Through It

Addams Family Values

American Gangster

An Elf’s Story: The Elf on the Shelf

Angry Birds: Season 4 – Slingshot Stories

Bella and the Bulldogs: Season 2

The Big Wedding

Bram Stoker’s Dracula

Elf Pets: Santa’s St. Bernards Save Christmas

First Knight

Forged in Fire: Season 7

Gather

The General’s Daughter

It Follows

Johnny Mnemonic

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind

Last Action Hero

Moneyball

Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher

My Dad’s Christmas Date

The Nightingale (2018)

Total Recall (2012)

Snakes on a Plane

Stripes

Tagged

Te Ata

Texas Rangers

November 2

Camp Confidential: America’s Secret Nazis (Netflix Documentary)

Ridley Jones: Season 2 (Netflix Family)

November 3

The Harder They Fall (Netflix Film)

November 4

Catching Killers (Netflix Documentary)

November 5

Big Mouth: Season 5 (Netflix Series)

Love Hard (Netflix Film)

Narcos: Mexico (Season 3) (Netflix Series)

November 6

Arcane (Netflix Series) (New Episodes Weekly)

November 7

Father Christmas is Back (Netflix Film)

November 9

Swap Shop (Netflix Series)

November 10

Animal (Netflix Documentary)

Gentefied: Season 2 (Netflix Series)

Passing (Netflix Film)

November 12

Legacies: Season 3 (new episodes)

Red Notice (Netflix Film)

November 14

Mariah Carey’s All I Want For Christmas Is You

November 15

America’s Next Top Model: Season 21

America’s Next Top Model: Season 22

Kuroko’s Basketball: Last Game

Snowbound for Christmas

Survivor: Season 16

Survivor: Season 37

November 16

Johnny Test’s Ultimate Meatloaf Quest (Netflix Family)

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing (Netflix Family)

November 17

Supergirl: Season 6 (new episodes)

Tiger King 2 (Netflix Documentary)

November 18

Dogs in Space (Netflix Family)

Lead Me Home (Netflix Documentary)

November 19

Cowboy Bebop (Netflix Series)

Extinct (Netflix Family)

The Mind, Explained: Season 2 (Netflix Documentary)

Procession (Netflix Documentary)

tick, tick…BOOM! (Netflix Film)

November 22

Vita & Virginia

November 23

Masters of the Universe: Revelation: Part 2 (Netflix Series)

Waffles + Mochi’s Holiday Feast (Netflix Family)

November 24

A Boy Called Christmas (Netflix Series)

Bruised (Netflix Film)

Selling Sunset: Season 4 (Netflix Series)

True Story (Netflix Series)

November 26

A Castle For Christmas (Netflix Film)

School of Chocolate (Netflix Series)

November 29

14 Peaks: Nothing is Impossible

November 28

Fantastic Fungi

The Flash: Season 4

Tattoo Redo: (Netflix Series)

November 29

Resort to Love (Netflix Film)

Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom (Netflix Anime)

November 30

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Classic Tales with a Twist (Netflix Family)

Charlie’s Colorforms City: Snowy Stories (Netflix Family)

Charlie’s Colorforms City: The Lost Valentines Musical (Netflix Family)

Coming Home in the Dark