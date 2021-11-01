*We’ve got some not-so-good news about Mr. Primetime, Deion Sanders.

It seems Sanders, 54, the Florida State legend and current Jackson State head coach, has missed the last two games of the season with his team standing at 7 (wins) and 2 (defeats).

Sanders was already recovering from foot surgery in September. But what’s got folks scratching their heads is that he’s been hospitalized for some unknown ailment, according to FootballScoop, reports.

The report says he “remains hospitalized.” Logically, you can only conclude that Sanders been there since last week.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Alec Baldwin in Touch with Husband, Son of Halyna Hutchins Following Fatal Shooting [VIDEO]

Fortunately, it seems, the news may not be as bad as it may seem. After Jackson State’s 28-19 victory over Mississippi Valley on Saturday, Sanders posted a message to social media that alluded to his situation.

“We have truly been tested these past couple of weeks regarding our strength, mentally and physically, as individuals, and as a team. I AM SO DARN PROUD of each and every one of these young men and women that are a part and connected to this team.”

“As you know, recovering from my recent surgeries has taken longer than expected. (Mostly because I could not sit my butt down somewhere.). Thank GOD I have a wonderful team of Doctors and Nurses and I am still under their care.”

Here’s more via Nole Gameday on FanNation on MSN News

The Florida native announced earlier in October that he had been advised to take some time away from coaching following his foot surgery. The procedure occurred in September to repair damage to his left foot that had been an issue since playing professional football and baseball.

Sanders had been using an electric scooter to continue his gameday duties and monitor practices prior to stepping away.