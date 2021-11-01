Monday, November 1, 2021
Could C-Vac Mandates Help Get Rid Of Crooked Cops? – The Journal of Steffanie Rivers

*Thousands of people across the United States are being forced to choose between taking the COVID vaccine and termination from their jobs. While some employers claim they will consider religious and medical exemptions, government agencies and contractors aren’t giving their employees much of an option.

Law enforcement officers are classified as government employees. And that has led many of them who don’t want to take the COVID vaccine to threaten to quit.

In places such as Chicago where the crime rate is on a steady incline, police union leaders claim city officials will drop the mandate before they allow cops to quit leaving residents unprotected. But a lot of those residents will admit police brutality is one of the biggest crimes they face. Click on the video above to find out how vaccine mandates for bully, liar, killer cops could be a blessing in disguise for residents. 

Steffanie Rivers

Steffanie Rivers is a freelance journalist living in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metroplex. Email her at [email protected] with your comments, questions and speaking inquiries. Follow her @tcbstef on Instagram and Twitter.

