Monday, November 1, 2021
Hip Hop

Cardi B to Rappers Who ‘Wanna Die’: ‘Stop Doing Lean and Smoking Weed’ [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Cardi B

*Cardi B hit up social media on Monday, Nov. 1, to rant about the “slow sh*t” in hip-hop and rappers making depressing music.

“I know what n***as is missing in the club. Me! They missing me, they missing my music,” she said. “And now that I’m in the game and everything and I be seeing all these muthaf*ckas on Twitter like, ‘You need to have rap, you need to have bars, you need to have this…’ I want to make music to turn the f*ck up, ‘cause when I go to the club, that’s what n***as wanna hear.”

Watch the clip below.

READ MORE: Cardi B Claps Back at Trolls Saying She’s Going to Prison for 4 Years

She then called out rappers who are consuming too much marijuana and lean.

“I feel like we keep hearing the same song over and over and over again. These rappers nowadays, all of them wanna die,” she continued. “They all wanna die. All these n***as need to stop doing lean and smoking weed. You know, this the thing about these rappers, right? They got money and they start buying too much motherfucking weed, and too much lean and they make that slow shit. The club need me. The strippers need me. The hoes need me. The motherfuckin’ get money n***as need me. … I wanna shake my ass.”

As expected, the low-level thinkers of society and their faux outrage snapped at Cardi over her comments, prompting her to clarify her message. She tweeted “I just want a balance sorry if I worded things wrong. I just love music that drop hard and turn the club up.”

Do you agree with Cardi’s stance on the current state of hip-hop? Sound off in the comments below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

