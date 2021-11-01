Monday, November 1, 2021
Alec Baldwin in Touch with Husband, Son of Halyna Hutchins Following Fatal Shooting [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
Alec Baldwin - Gettyimages -1345530823
Alec Baldwin – Gettyimages

*Alec Baldwin is speaking out yet again about the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his film “Rust.”

We previously reproted, the accident took place in Santa Fe, New Mexico when Baldwin was filming a scene that required someone to fire the prop gun. Thought to be loaded with blanks, the gun’s bullets struck director Joel Souza and cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Authorities said in a statement that Hutchins died from her injuries and Souza was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

The three-time Emmy Award winner and his wife Hilaria Baldwin are said to be “laying low” in Vermont, but he made time to speak to the paparazzi on Saturday. 

“She was my friend, she was my friend,” Baldwin said about Hutchins, 42, in a video shared by TMZ. “The day I arrived in Santa Fe to start shooting, I took her to dinner with Joel [Souza], the director. We were a very, very well-oiled crew shooting a film together, and then this horrible event happened.”

READ MORE: Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Claps Back at ‘Disgusting’ Candace Owens Over Comments About ‘Rust’ Shooting

In a previously released statement, Baldwin said “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

He continued, “I am in touch with with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The actor aid he is in “constant contact” with Halyna’s husband Matthew Hutchins and their 9-year-old son Andros. 

“We are in constant contact with him because we’re very worried about his family and his kid,” Baldwin added. 

Matthew previously told the Daily Mail that Alec was “being very supportive” in the wake of Halyna’s death.

On Saturday, Baldwin supported talks to reforming the use of firearms on movie and TV sets. 

“I do know that an ongoing effort to limit the use of firearms on film sets is something I’m extremely interested in,” he said.

“That’s not for me to decide. It’s urgent that you understand I’m not an expert in this field,” he said. “So, whatever other people decide is the best way to go in terms of protecting people’s safety on film sets, I’m all in favor of and I will cooperate with that in any way that I can.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

