*Recently rising star and “Insecure” fan favorite Yvonne Orji issued a public apology to a fan who called her “the meanest celebrity” via Twitter.

The reply came from a Tweet that asked respondents to recall the meanest celeb they had ever met. Though there were thousands of likes and retweets of the thread, the one from a fan named Crystal is what caused the commotion.

“I met Yvonne Orji at a WOMEN’S EMPOWERMENT CONFERENCE,” a fan named Crystal recalled. “She was about to give her speech and I asked for a pic while she was waiting. She said no. I respect her privacy, move on and take my seat in the front row.”

Okay. That doesn’t exactly seem rude on its face, though you can never tell how words, no matter how mundane they may seem, will impact an individual.

Crystal says Orji came to a point in her speech where she seemed to take a dig at her while pointing out the need for persistence.

“She’s like “I only got to where I got because I never took no for an answer.” And then she gestures over to me and says something like “That girl wanted a picture with me, but I said no. If she were more intentional about what she wants, maybe she’d have her pic,” Crystal claimed.

Orji, who normally is quite popular on the bird app, threw herself upon the mercy of the court of digital opinion and issued an apology.

One last thing — I had JUST read Gabrielle Union’s first book. There’s a part where she stepped away from dinner with her friend who was dying of cancer to take a pic w a fan and she still regrets it. So I was trying to be extra sensitive I was proud for walking away so quickly😭 — Crystal ✨ (@thecrystaluncut) October 11, 2021

OKAY I FOUND THE VIDEO. My words were not correct in the first tweet (I knew I didn’t remember exactly, as indicated by me saying she said “something like”) and she did not call me “that girl.” Yet STILL somehow the actual video is more painful. Why is she pointing?! pic.twitter.com/9gDDj1z3da — Crystal (@thecrystaluncut) October 11, 2021



“Hey Crystal, I’m saddened that’s how you left the event feeling after an encounter with me,” Orji tweeted in response. “Truly wasn’t my intention to make you feel anything less than the beautiful woman you are.”

However, the grand digital tribunal otherwise known as Black Twitter wasn’t having it and lambasted Yvonne Orji’s response as inadequate.

WAIT! There’s more. Orji was on “The Breakfast Club” where she was given the opportunity to address and clean up the situation, again. Check out what she said below.