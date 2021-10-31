*Offset and Cardi B are in the news again, this time for a big ticket item the former gifted his beautiful wife for her birthday.

During the celebration, which included as many celebrity faces as one might imagine, Offset made the grand gesture on a big screen television- a new mansion in her native Dominican Republic.

The home, which comes with a rooftop swimming pool, looks like something from a Disney fantasy complete with palm trees, sand and seclusion.

According to the New York Post, the property is a seven bedroom, seven bathroom modern structure that is currently available on Airbnb for $836 a night. There’s no available record of how much Offset spent on the estate, it was most recently listed for $1.49 million.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Gabby Union Once Wanted to be A Video Vixen & Auditioned for Tupac – She Had Low Self-Esteem | WATCH

Speaking of the party, the guest list included te likes of Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Tiffany Haddish, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Winnie Harlow, PnB Rock, Anitta, Larsa Pippen, Karrueche Tran, Jourdan Pauline, and Trey Songz.

Cardi B, Hennessy and Megan Thee Stallion watching Normani dance at Cardi’s Birthday Party 😍 pic.twitter.com/CrFvrCHXkl — Cardi B Promo (@CardiPromo) October 12, 2021

Cardi B, whose father is from Trinidad and mother is from D.R., has long celebrated and defended her Caribbean heritage and being Afro-Latina.

“Some people want to decide if you’re Black or not, depending on your skin complexion, because they don’t understand Caribbean people or our culture,” she told The Fader. “I don’t got to tell you that I’m Black. I expect you to know it… I expect people to understand that just because we’re not African American, we are still Black. It’s still in our culture. Just like everybody else, we came over here the same f##king way. I hate when people try to take my roots from me.”