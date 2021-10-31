Sunday, October 31, 2021
HomeEntertainmentPodcast
Podcast

Nephew Tommy Talks ‘Ready to Love’s’ New Season & His New Venture | LISTEN

By DesiV
0

*This episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast features Tommy Miles, the host of the popular OWN network show Ready To Love. 

Nephew Tommy breaks down the new season in D.C., love connections on the show, dating tips, and how to make a marriage work. He also discusses his new venture – a grits company, Just Good Gritz (https://justgoodgritz.com/).

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jaden Michael Channels Colin Kaepernick’s Inspiration of Allen Iverson in New Netflix Series ‘Colin in Black & White’ | VIDEO

Nephew Tommy Underground Magnolia Podcast

For more on Underground Magnolia Podcast and to listen to more episodes hosted by award-winning journalist Desiréia Valteau, go here.

To be featured on the podcast, send an email to [email protected].

Previous articleOffset Buys Cardi B A Luxurious Home in The D.R. for Her Birthday
DesiV

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO