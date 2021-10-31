*This episode of Underground Magnolia Podcast features Tommy Miles, the host of the popular OWN network show Ready To Love.

Nephew Tommy breaks down the new season in D.C., love connections on the show, dating tips, and how to make a marriage work. He also discusses his new venture – a grits company, Just Good Gritz (https://justgoodgritz.com/).

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Jaden Michael Channels Colin Kaepernick’s Inspiration of Allen Iverson in New Netflix Series ‘Colin in Black & White’ | VIDEO

For more on Underground Magnolia Podcast and to listen to more episodes hosted by award-winning journalist Desiréia Valteau, go here.

To be featured on the podcast, send an email to [email protected].