Sunday, October 31, 2021
Eve Gives Honest Take on Rappers of Today: ‘There’s a Lot of Clones’ | WATCH

*Eve has been all over the place as of late since keeping being only seen sparingly over the past couple of years.

However, with her reintroduction to the viewing public via promoting her new ABC show “Queens,” the Philly rapper and one-time First Lady of Ruff Ryders has been making all the expected late night talk show stops.

Recently she gave her opinion on the current state of hip-hop while chatting with Trevor Noah on the Daily Show. Here’s what she had to say.

“There’s a lot of clones,” she told Trevor Noah. “I feel like back in the day, uniqueness was celebrated, and I think now there’s a lot of the sameness and that to me… It makes it boring a lot of the time, for me.”

“Not everyone ’cause there are some dope artists out there that I really do love,” she added.

“I got lucky. With Ruff Ryders, they never tried to change me,” she said. “The only thing they tried to do was cover me up, actually. They didn’t want me naked. They were like, ‘No, you need to put this vest on now.’”

In related news, Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper are expecting their first child together, it was recently announced. We wish her all the luck in the world-both as a new mother and on her new show—which also stars Brandy, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez.

