Saturday, October 30, 2021
Tami Roman Brings Drama to 'Real World Homecoming: LA' Reunion

By EurWebWriter
*Tami Roman was always a bit of a firecracker going back to her days on Real World Los Angeles-way back in 1992.

Now she’s going back to her proverbial roots as part of “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles.” Tami, Beth Anthony, Beth Stolarczyk, David Edwards, Glen Naessens, Irene Berrera-Kearns, and Jon Brennan return to the same Venice beach house they all shared on “The Real World” in 1993.

In the show’s new trailer released earlier this week, things get tense immediately with the ol’ gang.

“I’m not even about to f-ck with you,” Tami tells Glen in one scene.

“I’m looking at you in your face and I’m telling you what I was dealing with,” she says in another to the group as some of the housemates are shown crying.

Tami Roman

Here’s MORE via UrbanHollywood411:

The series is executive produced by Sitarah Pendelton-Eaglin, Candida Boyette-Clemons and Nadim Amiry for MTV Entertainment Studios; and Jonathan Murray, Julie Pizzi, Erica Ross, Kevin Lee and James Knox for Bunim/Murray Productions. Skye Topic, Jacob Lane, Joe Rosenzweig and Lauren Goldstein serve as co-executive producers.

The Real World premiered on MTV in 1992 and continued on the channel until it went on Facebook Watch after 2017. The first season took place in New York, with season 2 heading to Los Angeles.

The second season had a number of firsts, including “confessional” style interviews, cast members exiting mid-season with new houseguests moving in, and there was tons of drama. The series also tackled important issues like same-sex relationships, abortion, consent, safe sex and eating disorders.

Tami became a breakout star, and later joined VH1’s Basketball Wives. She also launched the popular Instagram comedy series the Bonnet Chronicles.

To see more of the 1993 gang, check out “The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles” when it premieres Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Paramount+.

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

