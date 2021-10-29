Friday, October 29, 2021
HomeNews
News

VIDEO: Cast of ‘Games People Play’ Dish About Surprising New Season [EUR Exclusive]

By Ny MaGee
0

Games People Play

*We caught up with the cast of “Games People Play” to dish about season two which is now airing on BET. 

Per press release, based on the popular book by Angela Burt-Murray “Games Divas Play,” “Games People Play” is a sexy, stylized one-hour drama about the L.A. high life, featuring a cast of characters where everyone plays to win, including a basketball player navigating both his equally rocky personal life and NBA career, a newly appointed team marketing executive who’s got a lot to prove, a tenacious journalist desperately seeking the truth and a struggling actress with a scandalous past. 

The talented ensemble cast includes Karrueche Tran, Lauren London in a limited role, Sarunas J. Jackson, Karen Obilom, Parker McKenna Posey, Jackie Long, and Kendall Kyndall and Brandi Denise. In addition, Vanessa Bell Calloway, Vanessa Simmons, Shaun Robinson, Kevin Jackson, Barry Brewer, and Monti Washington reprise their recurring roles, with Cynthia Bailey, Nazanin Mandi, Ro Parrish, Hitman Holla, Leon, and Calvin Seabrooks to guest star in the ten-episode drama.

Check out our conversation with Sarunas J. Jackson about the surprises his character has in store this season.

READ MORE: Regina King Immortalized with the Greats in Hand/Foot-print Ceremony at Chinese Theater | EURexclusivePhotos!

Previous articleIce Cube Saying ‘Oh Hell No’ to $9 MILLION Movie Role! – He’s Refusing to Get Vaxxed!!
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Families Agree to $88M Settlement Over Mother Emanuel Massacre | VIDEO

Social Heat

‘Optics Don’t Look Great’: Porsha Williams About Relationship with Simon Guobadia⁠

Social Heat

Kevin Hunter (Wendy Williams’ Ex-husband) is Engaged to Sharina Hudson

Social Heat

Delonte West is A Drunken Mess in Police Video – Claims He’s Better Than LeBron James | VIDEO

Social Heat

CVS Investigation Looks At Complaint by Tammy Rivera That She was Racially Profiled | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO