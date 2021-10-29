Friday, October 29, 2021
HomeNews
News

Sheryl Underwood Urecognizable as NFLer Lamar Jackson for Halloween Episode of ‘The Talk’

By Ny MaGee
0

Sheryl Underwood unrecognizable as football pro Lamar Jackson

*“The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood is ready for Halloween, and on Monday she was hardly recognizable dressed as professional athlete Lamar Jackson for the show’s Halloween-themed episode.

Co-hosts Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales also wore sports-themed costumes, which the show shared on Instagram. It was Sheryl’s costume as the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens football team that fans are most wild about. Peep the Instagram clip below.

READ MORE: Sharon Osbourne Reveals ‘The Talk’ Producers Sent Sheryl Underwood to Anger Management

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Talk (@thetalkcbs)

As reported by The Sun, one fan wrote: “Sheryl dressed up as our Raven LAMAR JACKSON for Halloween. Thank you for representing Baltimore.”

Another added: “Thank you Sheryl for representing the best team in football…. THE BALTIMORE RAVENS!!!”

A third commented: “I can’t wait, this ought to be funny. You all do such a great job! I hate if I miss your show anytime. I love your discussions of sorts, it just makes my afternoon. Keep up the good job.”

Sheryl also dressed up as pop singer Lizzo.

Jerry dressed as Harry Styles and NFL star Tom Brady. Natalie dressed as Ariana Grande and United States Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe. Akbar dressed as Bruno Mars and Shaquille O’Neil, and Amanda dressed up as Lady Gaga and Lindsey Vonn.

Meanwhile, Tamron Hall channeled Cardi B for Halloween — see below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Previous articleWe Remember: Legendary Atlanta News Anchor Jovita Moore Dies of Brain Cancer | VIDEO
Next articleChance the Rapper Admits He Has a ‘Lot of Dark Days’ and Suffers from ‘PTSD’ [WATCH]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Families Agree to $88M Settlement Over Mother Emanuel Massacre | VIDEO

Social Heat

‘Optics Don’t Look Great’: Porsha Williams About Relationship with Simon Guobadia⁠

Social Heat

Kevin Hunter (Wendy Williams’ Ex-husband) is Engaged to Sharina Hudson

Social Heat

Delonte West is A Drunken Mess in Police Video – Claims He’s Better Than LeBron James | VIDEO

Social Heat

CVS Investigation Looks At Complaint by Tammy Rivera That She was Racially Profiled | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO