Sheryl Underwood Urecognizable as NFLer Lamar Jackson for Halloween Episode of ‘The Talk’

*“The Talk” co-host Sheryl Underwood is ready for Halloween, and on Monday she was hardly recognizable dressed as professional athlete Lamar Jackson for the show’s Halloween-themed episode.

Co-hosts Amanda Kloots, Akbar Gbajabiamila, Jerry O’Connell and Natalie Morales also wore sports-themed costumes, which the show shared on Instagram. It was Sheryl’s costume as the quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens football team that fans are most wild about. Peep the Instagram clip below.

As reported by The Sun, one fan wrote: “Sheryl dressed up as our Raven LAMAR JACKSON for Halloween. Thank you for representing Baltimore.”

Another added: “Thank you Sheryl for representing the best team in football…. THE BALTIMORE RAVENS!!!”

A third commented: “I can’t wait, this ought to be funny. You all do such a great job! I hate if I miss your show anytime. I love your discussions of sorts, it just makes my afternoon. Keep up the good job.”

Sheryl also dressed up as pop singer Lizzo.

Jerry dressed as Harry Styles and NFL star Tom Brady. Natalie dressed as Ariana Grande and United States Women’s Soccer star Megan Rapinoe. Akbar dressed as Bruno Mars and Shaquille O’Neil, and Amanda dressed up as Lady Gaga and Lindsey Vonn.

Meanwhile, Tamron Hall channeled Cardi B for Halloween — see below.