Friday, October 29, 2021
HomeRace/GenderBlack History
Black History

OUR ROOTS – Black History: Not Just for A Day

By Fisher Jack
0

OUR ROOTS UK - 2021 - EURWEB

*Black History month celebration 2021 comes to an end in the United Kingdom, a nation that has been at the forefront of celebrating Black history in Europe.

EURWEB has made it possible for OUR ROOTS to celebrate Black history in the U.K. from across the Atlantic. Here is looking forward to February BHM celebration in the U.S.

The celebrations are not for a month but 365 days of the year. OUR ROOTS ensures so as well.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Black History Month in the U.K. – EURWEB Contributor TAYO Fatunla Drops OUR ROOTS Volume 2

TAYO - EURWEB (10-14-21)
TAYO Fatunla

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and also presented his Viral Cartoon workshop on OUR ROOTS on Smithsonian National Museum of African Art social media channels. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s YouTube channel the mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. — www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]/[email protected]

Previous articleThe Pulse of Entertainment: Shanachie Gospel Artist Gene Hoskins Releases ‘Home Coming’ Deluxe Album
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

Families Agree to $88M Settlement Over Mother Emanuel Massacre | VIDEO

Social Heat

‘Optics Don’t Look Great’: Porsha Williams About Relationship with Simon Guobadia⁠

Social Heat

Kevin Hunter (Wendy Williams’ Ex-husband) is Engaged to Sharina Hudson

Social Heat

Delonte West is A Drunken Mess in Police Video – Claims He’s Better Than LeBron James | VIDEO

Social Heat

CVS Investigation Looks At Complaint by Tammy Rivera That She was Racially Profiled | WATCH

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO