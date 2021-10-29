OUR ROOTS – Black History: Not Just for A Day

*Black History month celebration 2021 comes to an end in the United Kingdom, a nation that has been at the forefront of celebrating Black history in Europe.

EURWEB has made it possible for OUR ROOTS to celebrate Black history in the U.K. from across the Atlantic. Here is looking forward to February BHM celebration in the U.S.

The celebrations are not for a month but 365 days of the year. OUR ROOTS ensures so as well.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Black History Month in the U.K. – EURWEB Contributor TAYO Fatunla Drops OUR ROOTS Volume 2

TAYO Fatunla is an award-winning Nigerian Comic Artist, Editorial Cartoonist, Writer and Illustrator is an artist of African diaspora. He is a graduate of the prestigious Kubert School, in New Jersey, US. and recipient of the 2018 ECBACC Pioneer Lifetime Achievement Award for his illustrated OUR ROOTS creation and series – Famous people in Black History – He participated at UNESCO’s Cartooning In Africa forum held in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and the Cartooning Global Forum in Paris, France and also presented his Viral Cartoon workshop on OUR ROOTS on Smithsonian National Museum of African Art social media channels. His image of Fela Kuti was used as a backdrop in the Burna Boy’s YouTube channel the mega-Afrobeat hit song “Ye”. — www.tayofatunla.com/[email protected]/[email protected]