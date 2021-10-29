*Dang! Talk about leaving money on the table. We’re referring to Ice Cube, who reportedly is saying oh, hell no to a co-starring role in a film that would pay $9 million because he’s refusing to get the COVID 19 jab.

The movie, by the way, that he’s walking away from is actually titled “Oh Hell No.” The comedy project is for Sony, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

If you’re wondering, as of this posting Sony had no comment. Cube’s personal rep has also declined to comment. WME, the actor’s agency, declined to comment as well. “Oh Hell No” is being produced by Matt Tolmach and Jack Black, who both did not offer a comment.

Ice Cube and Black partnered on the project in June. The Sony film was looking to shoot this winter in Hawaii with Kitao Sakurai, the filmmaker behind Netflix’s breakout comedy “Bad Trip,” in the director’s seat. Producers on Oh the project made the request that cast would need to be vaccinated.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Will Smith Admits He Had Suicidal Thoughts in ‘Best Shape of My Life’ Docuseries [WATCH]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ice Cube (@icecube)

Here’s MORE via Hollywood Reporter

The film is pushing back its production start. Black injured himself in June while filming a gag for the last episode of Conan but is still attached to the project. Sources tell THR the studio is looking to find a replacement for Ice Cube, who walked from a $9 million payday.

Throughout the pandemic, Ice Cube has promoted mask-wearing. In August, Bacone College in Oklahoma thanked the star and others for a donation of 2,000 face masks to use as personal protective equipment. In April 2020, amid COVID-19 lockdowns, he unveiled “Check Yo Self Before You Wreck Yo Self” branded T-shirts, featuring the star in a mask, in partnership with the manufacturer Black Out, with proceeds to benefit frontline health workers.

Sony’s Oh Hell No is the second project that Ice Cube has left in recent months. The rapper turned actor was to have co-starred in boxing movie Flint Strong but is no longer involved. It’s unclear what circumstances prompted the departure. The Universal drama actually shot one day before the first COVID-19 shutdown stateside in March 2020. It is now in turnaround but is being reconstituted with a search for a new co-lead underway.