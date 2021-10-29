*Amazon Studios has closed a three-picture and first-look film deal with Academy Award-nominee and Emmy Award winner Eddie Murphy, it was announced today. Under the pact, Murphy will star in three films for Amazon Studios and develop original film projects for Prime Video and Studios with the potential to star.

The deal formalizes Murphy’s relationship with Amazon Studios on the heels of the success of Coming 2 America. Following its March 5 release on Prime Video, the comedy was the #1 streamed movie of the weekend, with the #1 opening weekend of any other streaming movie in 2021 to date, and #1 opening weekend of any streaming movie in the past 12 months (post-COVID theater closures), per third party Screen Engine/ASI’s weekly PostVODTM ranking.

The film also topped Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings among all streamed SVOD content.

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios. “With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world.

We could not be more excited to help carry on the tradition and to officially welcome Eddie into the Amazon family.”

An exceptional box office performer, Murphy is on a very short list of actors who have starred in multiple $100 million-grossing pictures over the past three decades, from Beverly Hills Cop to Daddy Day Care. He recently portrayed the legendary underground comic personality, Rudy Ray Moore, in Netflix’s Dolemite Is My Name, a performance which garnered him widespread critical acclaim, as well as a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Musical or Comedy and a Critics Choice Association nomination for Best Actor.

Additionally, he recently received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his return to his comedy alma mater, Saturday Night Live. Up next, Murphy will produce and star in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop 4 and star opposite Jonah Hill in a Kenya Barris-directed comedy for Netflix.

Previously, Murphy received rave reviews and critical acclaim for his portrayal of James “Thunder” Early in the Dreamworks film Dreamgirls, a performance which garnered him Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture, as well as his first Academy Award nomination in the same category.

Murphy is represented by WME, ML Management, Rogers & Cowan/PMK and Ziffren Brittenham.

About Amazon Studios

Amazon Studios is the home for talent, creating and producing original films and television series for a global audience. Original series premiere on Amazon Prime Video, which is available in over 240 countries and territories, including the Emmy Award-winning comedies Fleabag, created by and starring Emmy Award-winner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and The Marvelous Mrs.

Maisel from Emmy Award-winners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, as well as the action thriller drama Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan starring John Krasinski, the irreverent superhero series The Boys, Greg Daniels’ comedy Upload, and The Underground Railroad, from Academy Award-winner Barry Jenkins. Amazon Originals also include culturally relevant and buzzed about content such as Rihanna’s annual Savage X Fenty music and fashion event.

Amazon Studios also produces original content for IMDb TV, Amazon’s premium free streaming service. Upcoming IMDb TV series from Amazon Studios include the Bosch spin-off series starring Titus Welliver and Judy Justice.

In film, Amazon Studios produces and acquires original movies for theatrical release and exclusively for Amazon Prime Video. Amazon Studios became the first streaming service to win Oscars for Manchester by the Sea and The Salesman.

In 2021, Amazon Studios received a record-breaking 12 Academy Award nominations, winning two for Sound of Metal for Best Editing and Best Sound. Recent Amazon Original Movies include Cinderella starring Camila Cabello, the sci-fi adventure The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, the action-packed thriller Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse starring Michael B. Jordan, the cultural smash hit Coming 2 America starring Eddie Murphy, the Golden Globe-winning comedy Borat Subsequent Moviefilm with Sacha Baron Cohen, the Oscar-winning Sound of Metal starring Riz Ahmed, the family comedy My Spy starring Dave Bautista, Garrett Bradley’s Time, Sylvie’s Love starring Tessa Thompson and Nnamdi Asomugha, Regina King’s directorial debut One Night in Miami…, and I’m Your Woman starring and produced by Rachel Brosnahan.

