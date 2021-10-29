Friday, October 29, 2021
Director of AKA Sorority Plotting Legal Action Against ‘Insecure’ After Actress Wears Logo

By Ny MaGee
*The director of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority is taking legal action against Issa Rae’s hit show “Insecure” for including the official AKA shield in their season 5 premiere episode.

As reported by Black Enterprise, the backlash centers on “Amanda Seales’ character Tiffany DuBois wearing official AKA paraphernalia in the episode, the organization’s executive director is speaking out and asking her sorors to let them handle it,” the outlet writes. 

“We were made aware of the unauthorized use of our brand on the HBO show Insecure early yesterday morning (Monday, October 25, 2021) and are taking steps to protect our brand,” AKA Sorority Inc. Executive Director Cynthia D. Howell said in a statement.

READ MORE: Issa Rae Shares Trailer for Final Season of Her Hit Series ‘Insecure’ [VIDEO]

“Please allow the corporate office to handle this matter. We all have a duty to protect our brand. You can do your part by refraining from engaging with anyone involved with the show or with anyone, including other sorors, on social media about this matter. Thank you for your continued assistance and cooperation,” the statement continued. 

Seales posted a video defending her character amid criticism from real-life sorors. 

“I don’t know why people keep asking me if I’m a soror. I am not a soror. Tiffany is a soror. Tiffany is a character on a TV show,” Seales said. “I didn’t write the character–I play the character! I’m not a soror–I’m an actress! And I’m playing a character on a TV show.”

Peep the clip above.

Issa also joked that HBO would remove one of the upcoming episodes that possibly featured more AKA symbolism.

Previous articleKangol Kid: Legendary Rapper (UTFO) Undergoes Colon Cancer Surgery | VIDEO
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

