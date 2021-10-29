Cardinals Undefeated No More Thanks to This Stunning INT. Also, an Aaron Rodgers Meme is Born (See It All)

*People will be talking about this all season … the moment the Arizona Cardinals saw their perfectly undefeated season stunningly stolen away on the final play of a thrilling comeback against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

Rasul Douglas, the Packers hero that secured the team’s 24-21 victory at State Farm Stadium on Thursday, was on the Cardinals’ practice squad just 22 days earlier. That’s when the Packers, with opening-day starting cornerbacks Jaire Alexander and Kevin King both banged up, gave him a call.

Douglas, a third-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, had never spent a day of his NFL career on a practice squad. He’s a fifth-year veteran. After three years with the Eagles and last season with the Panthers, Douglas was cut by both the Raiders and Texans this year, and his only option when the season began was the Cardinals’ practice squad, according to ESPN.com.

His interception Thursday with 12 seconds left came just when it appeared the Cardinals – on the Packers’ 5 yard line – would either score a TD or at least attempt a field goal to send the game into overtime. Kyler Murray had his sights set on receiver A.J. Green in the end zone. But Green’s sights were never on Murray. He never even turned around to prepare for the pass that ended up in the hands of Douglas, who saw it all the way.

Watch below:



“What a great story,” Packers quarterback Rodgers said of Douglas. “How special is this game? Guy’s on the street, comes in, starts for us, finishes the game out for us. Amazing.”

Speaking of Rodgers, his expression on the turf seconds after taking a late hit on a touchdown pass is now a meme. The quarterback flung a touchdown to Randall Cobb, and FOX cameras showed a closeup of his disheveled, helmet-half-off, chinstrap-over-his-nose gaze.

Before the game was over, Aaron Rodgers Face was upon us.

whenever someone wakes me up from a long nap pic.twitter.com/tTyez4arOo — Joe Ali (@JoeAli) October 29, 2021

it’s even better if you rotate it pic.twitter.com/ea6Oqzyckq — OLIVIA witherite (@Oliviawitherite) October 29, 2021

espn is so fast pic.twitter.com/AMucqkQCYc — Steven Ruiz (@theStevenRuiz) October 29, 2021

The Face of War, by Salvador Dalí, 1940 pic.twitter.com/7qRhavCQzh — ArtButMakeItSports (@ArtButSports) October 29, 2021

Cardinal fans wondering what AJ Green was thinking pic.twitter.com/gyPr8T3yzU — George Jarjour (@GeorgeOnTap) October 29, 2021