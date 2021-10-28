Thursday, October 28, 2021
HomeEUR SectionsToday’s Video
Arts

Va. GOP Gubernatorial Ad Touts White Mom Who Targeted Toni Morrison’s ‘Beloved’ (Watch)

By EURPublisher01
0

Laura Murphy
Laura Murphy in a campaign ad for GOP Virginia gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin

*The Republican nominee for governor of Virginia is championing a mother known locally for her efforts to remove Toni Morrison’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel Beloved from schools, saying it gave her teenage son nightmares.

A recent campaign ad for Glenn Youngkin features Laura Murphy saying, “As a parent, it’s tough to catch everything, so when my son showed me his reading assignment, my heart sunk. It was some of the most explicit material you can imagine. I met with lawmakers. They couldn’t believe what I was showing them.”

Watch below:

Murphy doesn’t name the literary source of her outrage, but locals know that she is speaking of Beloved, Morrison’s beautifully-disturbing 1987 novel about a post-Civil War family of former slaves whose Cincinnati home is haunted by a malevolent spirit. The book was adapted into a film produced by and starring Oprah Winfrey in 1998.

In Youngkin’s ad, Murphy complains that his Democratic challenger, and Virginia’s previous governor, Terry McAuliffe, allegedly didn’t want parents to have a say in their children’s education. Her crusade against Beloved being taught in an Advanced Placement (AP) English class began in 2012, when she campaigned for future AP English classes to provide separate reading options if a chosen book — chosen specifically for advanced students — has sexually explicit content.

The school board voted against her request. Twitter, meanwhile, was quite amused by her fragility. Frankly, Morrison’s story about slavery’s psychological impact on the enslaved is the stuff of nightmares.

Previous articleCharlamagne ‘Tha God’ Dishes on Hilarious, Woke New Show & Why He Apologized to His Wife WATCH
Next articleJada Pinkett Smith: ‘Will And I Have Never Had An Issue In The Bedroom’
EURPublisher01

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

Social Heat

‘Optics Don’t Look Great’: Porsha Williams About Relationship with Simon Guobadia⁠

Social Heat

Kevin Hunter (Wendy Williams’ Ex-husband) is Engaged to Sharina Hudson

Social Heat

Delonte West is A Drunken Mess in Police Video – Claims He’s Better Than LeBron James | VIDEO

Social Heat

CVS Investigation Looks At Complaint by Tammy Rivera That She was Racially Profiled | WATCH

Social Heat

A-hole Move: Don Jr. Makes T-Shirt Mocking Death of Woman Shot by Alec Baldwin

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO