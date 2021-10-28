Thursday, October 28, 2021
In spite of Trimmed Down $1.75T Framework, Democrats Reached ‘Historic’ Deal: Biden

By Fisher Jack
Joe Biden (10-28-21 - Getty)
President Joe Biden / Getty

*(Via Business Insider) – The White House on Thursday unveiled a $1.75 trillion framework for President Joe Biden’s social-spending plan, dramatically curtailing its economic ambitions in an effort to appease the centrist holdouts Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and break a logjam in negotiations bogging down the party.

CNN first reported the framework. It includes investments in childcare, housing, and climate, among other things.

The agreement would encompass $1.75 trillion in spending over 10 years — half of Biden’s initial proposal for the Build Back Better plan. Some key provisions include:

  • Universal preschool
  • One-year expanded child tax credit
  • Four-year extension of Affordable Care Act health-insurance subsidies
  • Tax breaks to encourage a transition to cleaner energy
  • Investments in affordable housing

The plan would be paid for with a collection of tax hikes on rich Americans. Measures include a 15% corporate minimum tax, a tax on companies that buy back their own stock to boost share prices, and a new 5% surtax for Americans earning at least $5 million in income.

The sum is far less than most Democrats had envisioned spending on a package that’s supposed to be the centerpiece of Biden’s economic agenda. Progressives, chiefly led by Sen. Bernie Sanders, initially laid out a $6 trillion budget in June. Less than a month later, Senate Democrats struck a deal on a $3.5 trillion budget plan, which they advanced in August by relying on only Democratic votes over unanimous Republican opposition.

But the $1.75 trillion plan reflects the painful sacrifices Democrats are making to win support from Manchin and Sinema, a pivotal pair of holdouts who they can’t lose in the 50-50 Senate. Manchin has tried to limit the reach of new social-benefit programs, saying they could cause American society to slip into an “entitlement mentality.”

Fisher Jack

