*(Via Business Insider) – The White House on Thursday unveiled a $1.75 trillion framework for President Joe Biden’s social-spending plan, dramatically curtailing its economic ambitions in an effort to appease the centrist holdouts Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona and break a logjam in negotiations bogging down the party.

CNN first reported the framework. It includes investments in childcare, housing, and climate, among other things.

The agreement would encompass $1.75 trillion in spending over 10 years — half of Biden’s initial proposal for the Build Back Better plan. Some key provisions include:

Universal preschool

One-year expanded child tax credit

Four-year extension of Affordable Care Act health-insurance subsidies

Tax breaks to encourage a transition to cleaner energy

Investments in affordable housing

