Disney Fans Outraged Over Couple’s ‘I Want the D’ Shirts at Theme Park

*Disney fans are raging on Twitter over a couple spotted wearing matching raunchy shirts at Disney World.

As reported by Page Six, one shirt read, “I wanted the D,” while the other said, “I gave her the D” — both with Disney’s “D” calligraphy. The shirts are sold on Etsy and Amazon, and have sparked fury among Disney fans online.

Over the weekend, fans posted a photo of the couple (with clown emojis over their faces) and called on the theme parks (Disney World and Disneyland) to band the non-family-friendly shirts.

READ MORE: ‘Harder They Falls’ Jonathan Majors & Zazie Beetz Play Real Life Folks With A Twist! | Watch

I have a shirt that says “I want the D” with the Disney castle on it. I’m a classy, childless millennial — Kayla (@kmsunicorn) October 23, 2021

“D is for Don’t,” tweeted Sam Carter, a former Disney creative designer.

One fan replied, “If they banned these shirts from ever being allowed in a Disney park again I wouldn’t be mad.” Another wrote: “D is for discomfort.” “Kind of tacky to bring to a theme park,” added another fan.

Both parks state on their websites that guests wearing inappropriate attire could be refused entry or booted from the park.

“We reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other Guests,” said Disney World’s website.

Check out some of the reactions to the shirts below and let us know in the comments if folks are overreacting?

“Fans Ask Disney to Ban Inappropriate Shirts That Went Viral” https://t.co/q6T2mky1zK #disney

How are these shirts inappropriate?

Why ban? D=Disney

I gave her the D meaning I gave her the Disney?

I wanted the D meaning I wanted the Disney?

Ban the Clown Face Emoji masks? pic.twitter.com/StDH4HVlNU — @PhukDupNews #phukdupnews (@phukdupnews) October 26, 2021

For real this is so stupid it’s the same EXACT iconic Disney D… even IF they asked… you could easily tell them than she want wanted a Disney Trip and the lad made of happen. I swear everyone on this App is so damn miserable 🙄 — PCP (@rotator_) October 26, 2021