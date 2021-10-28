Thursday, October 28, 2021
Families Agree to $88M Settlement Over Mother Emanuel Massacre | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
*On Thursday, the Justice Department announced a multi-million dollar settlement with the families of those impacted by the June 2015 Mother Emanuel AME Church mass shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

The 14 plaintiffs filed claims “alleging that the FBI was negligent when it failed to prohibit the sale of a gun by a licensed firearms dealer to the shooter, Dylann Roof, a self-proclaimed white supremacist, who wanted to start a “race war” and specifically targeted the 200-year-old historically African-American congregation,” according to the press release.

The settlements range from $6 million to $7.5 million for those who lost their lives, and survivors will receive $5 million.

“The mass shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church was a horrific hate crime that caused immeasurable suffering for the families of the victims and the survivors,” said Attorney General Merrick B. Garland. “Since the day of the shooting, the Justice Department has sought to bring justice to the community, first by a successful hate crime prosecution and today by settling civil claims.”

Previous articleKenny Adamson: A Nigerian Cartoonist and Icon Celebrated at 70
Fisher Jack

