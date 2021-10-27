Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Twitter Blocks Lawmaker for Misgendering Trans Woman Named First ‘Female’ Four-Star Admiral

By Ny MaGee
jim banks rachael levine via twitter
Rep. Jim Banks and Admiral Rachel Levine | CREDIT: JOSHUA ROBERTS/GETTY IMAGES; BEN HASTY/MEDIANEWS GROUP/READING EAGLE VIA GETTY IMAGES

*Republican Rep. Jim Banks had his Twitter account blocked after he referred to a biologically born man as a “man.”

Banks made the comment about Assistant Secretary for Health Dr. Rachel Levine, who is a transgendered woman. Last week, Levine became the first-ever “female” four-star admiral

In his tweet, Banks said, “The title of first female four-star officer taken by a man.”

Twitter banned Banks for allegedly misgendering Levine. 

“Calling someone that was born and lived as a man for 54 years the first ‘female’ four-star officer is an insult to every little girl who dreams of breaking glass ceilings one day,” Banks tweeted

READ MORE: Angry Transgender Trolls Threaten to Rape, Kill Harry Potter Author J.K. Rowling

As reported by PEOPLE, Twitter prohibits “targeting others with repeated slurs, tropes or other content that intends to dehumanize, degrade or reinforce negative or harmful stereotypes,” according to a page explaining its policy on hateful conduct. “This includes targeted misgendering or deadnaming of transgender individuals.”

A Twitter spokesperson told the Washington Post that Banks must delete the initial tweet to regain access to his account. Banks said he’s not backing down

“Twitter has suspended my official account for posting a statement of FACT,” he wrote.

As one Twitter user noted, “So a White man got promoted to a role historically White men been had but because of how he DEMANDS to be addressed it’s a win for women?”

Reacting to a headline that reads “Biden Admin Names Rachel Levine, a Man, the ‘First-Ever Female Four-Star Admiral’ in Public Health Corps,” Judge Joe Brown tweeted, “This sounds like mental illness when you say it.”

One Twitter user commented under the post, “That is one hell of a creative workaround for actual gender equality.”

Another joked, “A tremendous milestone and achievement for all women.”

A third ranted, “This is not a female I’m getting so sick of this sh*t!”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

