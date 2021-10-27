*#PorshaWilliams is getting candid about her highly publicized relationship with #SimonGuobadia in her forthcoming series, “Porsha’s Family Matters.”⁠

⁠

The new “Real Housewives of Atlanta” spinoff trailer will take viewers into Williams’ relationship with the wealthy entrepreneur as she navigates through the rumors surrounding their swift engagement.⁠

⁠

As you may know by now, Simon is the former husband to “Real Housewives of Atlanta” friend-of-the-show, Falynn Guobadia. Just last season, Falynn and Porsha were depicted as friends in the series. Therefore, when Simon and Porsha announced their relationship as soon as the season wrapped, the internet was set ablaze with people calling the businesswoman and former radio host a homewrecker. And Porsha understands why she has earned this title but maintains that people do not know the full story.⁠

⁠

“The optics don’t look great,” she states in the confessional of her new spinoff.⁠

⁠

The reality show will feature several of Porsha’s family members, as they detail the moments they discovered she was engaged and their concerns with how fast the relationship progressed…to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Rapper Kevin Gates Urges Men to Practice Semen Retention [VIDEO]