Wednesday, October 27, 2021
HomeNews
News

Floyd Mayweather Jr. Refuses Fan Photo Over Teen’s Painted Nails, Defends Kyrie Irving [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
0

FloydMayweatherNewOrleansPelicansvLosdgNGpKIxldpl-1

*Floyd Mayweather Jr. was caught on camera refusing to pose for a photograph with a male fan because he had painted nails.

The incident occurred at the end of an NBA game in Los Angeles on Saturday.

TMZ obtained video showing the teenager approaching Mayweather to ask for a photo, but the boxing legend responds: “You got painted nails, I don’t take pictures with guys with no painted nails.”

And with that — Floyd is ushered away by his bodyguards.

The fan then says into his handheld camera: “Floyd’s a homophobe. You guys saw that first. Floyd doesn’t want to take a picture with me because my nails are painted. Bro, really?”

Mayweather’s representative slammed allegations of homophobia in a comment to TMZ on Tuesday. 

READ MORE: Logan Paul Slams Theory That Floyd Mayweather Held Him Up After Knockout [WATCH]

embed

In related news, Mayweather posted a clip this week on social media in which he express support for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving over his vaccine stance.  

Mayweather praised the NBA star for “having some integrity and being your own man.” 

Irving has been barred from any team activities with the Nets until he takes the COVID-19 vaccine, which he refuses to do.

“I was going to post something on one of my social media pages but I decided to do it the old school way and read it out to you because you are a great person, great father, a great athlete and you believe what you believe,” Mayweather states in the clip. 

He continues, “America is the land of the free. Freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and supposedly, freedom to choose. Never be controlled by money. I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man. A free mind makes his own choices and an enslaved mind follows the crowd. Stand for something or fall for anything. One man can lead a revolution to stand up and fight for what’s right. One choice, one word, one action can change the world. It’s crazy how people hate you for being a leader. I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say ‘enough is enough.’”

Irving previously spoke out on his Instagram Live about his decision to take a massive pay cut instead of getting vaccinated. 

“I am doing what’s best for me. I know the consequences here, and if it means that I’m judged and demonized for that, that’s just what it is. That’s the role I play, but I never wanted to give up my passion, my love, my dream just over this mandate,” he said.

WATCH:

Previous articleJody Watley Showcases Her Roller Skating Skills in Instagram Video! | WATCH
Next articleDancing Security Guard from Houston Astros Game Reflects on Viral Video
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is a screenwriter and freelance reporter from Chicago -- currently living in Los Angeles and covering A-list entertainment for various outlets, including Emmys.com. She has worked for: Miramax, MTV & VH1, The Jim Henson Company, Hallmark Channel, Paramount Pictures, and for iconic indie film producer Roger Corman.

YOU MAY LIKE

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


TRENDING

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Why These Texts Between Mother and Son During...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: White Newscasters Wore Afro Wigs on Air to...

Today’s Video

Hero Pulls Man from Flaming Car after Onlookers Only...

Today’s Video

‘I Used the Front Like a Hippo Mouth’: Florida...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2020 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website by Web Publisher PRO