Floyd Mayweather Jr. Refuses Fan Photo Over Teen’s Painted Nails, Defends Kyrie Irving [WATCH]

*Floyd Mayweather Jr. was caught on camera refusing to pose for a photograph with a male fan because he had painted nails.

The incident occurred at the end of an NBA game in Los Angeles on Saturday.

TMZ obtained video showing the teenager approaching Mayweather to ask for a photo, but the boxing legend responds: “You got painted nails, I don’t take pictures with guys with no painted nails.”

And with that — Floyd is ushered away by his bodyguards.

The fan then says into his handheld camera: “Floyd’s a homophobe. You guys saw that first. Floyd doesn’t want to take a picture with me because my nails are painted. Bro, really?”

Mayweather’s representative slammed allegations of homophobia in a comment to TMZ on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Logan Paul Slams Theory That Floyd Mayweather Held Him Up After Knockout [WATCH]

embed

In related news, Mayweather posted a clip this week on social media in which he express support for Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving over his vaccine stance.

Mayweather praised the NBA star for “having some integrity and being your own man.”

Irving has been barred from any team activities with the Nets until he takes the COVID-19 vaccine, which he refuses to do.

“I was going to post something on one of my social media pages but I decided to do it the old school way and read it out to you because you are a great person, great father, a great athlete and you believe what you believe,” Mayweather states in the clip.

He continues, “America is the land of the free. Freedom of speech, freedom of religion, and supposedly, freedom to choose. Never be controlled by money. I respect you for having some integrity and being your own man. A free mind makes his own choices and an enslaved mind follows the crowd. Stand for something or fall for anything. One man can lead a revolution to stand up and fight for what’s right. One choice, one word, one action can change the world. It’s crazy how people hate you for being a leader. I hope your actions encourage many others to stand up and say ‘enough is enough.’”

Irving previously spoke out on his Instagram Live about his decision to take a massive pay cut instead of getting vaccinated.

“I am doing what’s best for me. I know the consequences here, and if it means that I’m judged and demonized for that, that’s just what it is. That’s the role I play, but I never wanted to give up my passion, my love, my dream just over this mandate,” he said.

WATCH: