Wednesday, October 27, 2021
Dancing Security Guard from Houston Astros Game Reflects on Viral Video

By EURPublisher01
Willis-Harris-from-video-and-the-interview
Willis Harris – Fox26

*Back in 2014, a security guard at a Houston Astros game became famous overnight when he broke out in a dance battle with the team mascot, and destroyed it.

The video shared by Willis Harris begins with Orbit dancing in front of another security guard, before making his way towards Harris, who was also working the game. At first, he stood stoically as Orbit danced all around him.

Suddenly, Harris pushed the mascot aside and, well, take a look.

The video went on to garner more than 76 million views on YouTube and the dance was also featured in the popular video game Fortnite.

Harris noted even though he and the Astros mascot knew each other beforehand, it doesn’t necessarily mean the incident was staged.

“I’m not going to give away the secret sauce completely,” Harris said. “It wasn’t completely planned, but we knew that we were going to be in each other’s vicinity, I’ll say that.”

Watch his FOX26 interview below:

EURPublisher01

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV


