Amara La Negra Suffers Miscarriage, Fans React to Her Weight Loss

*Fans of Afro Latina singer and reality star Amara La Negra are trying to decide if they are enjoying her weight loss journey.

Followers of the “Love & Hip-Hop” alum are flooding the comments of several of her recent Instagram photos showing off how much she’s transformed over the last year.

One photo that’s getting a lot of buzz was posted on Oct. 23, and in the caption, she asks fans: “When you See Me What Do you See?” Peep the post below.

Back in April, Amara appeared on Telemundo’s Latinx Now! and revealed she lost 35 pounds due to stress.

“There was a lot of stuff going on in my life,” she said. “I love it! And to be honest, I embrace my stretch marks, my cellulite, my dimples my everything because I can still get it. So what’s the problem? What? I had a fan base that followed me because I was very curvy and I represented the Latinas and the Black beautiful women that were curvy and I get that part, but some part of that was a little bit unhealthy for me, personally.”

She added: “I’m not saying I won’t be able to get back into that, but this time around I kind of want to do it in the gym. To each its own. If you want to unfollow me because I’m not as thick, it’s ok my love because I’ll get a new fan base.”

Most recently Amara shared the heartbreaking news that she suffered a miscarriage.

On the latest episode of “LHHMIA,” filmed over the summer, she nervously tells her mother that she is pregnant by boyfriend Allan Mueses. In a now-deleted IG post, La Negra said after her first missed period, she began experiencing bleeding and “bad cramps.”

“I had no idea what was going on,” wrote La Negra, noting that she figured her symptoms were caused by fibroids (noncancerous tumors in the uterus).

La Negra went on the detail that she suffered a miscarriage in July.

“I cried for days cause I really did want to have that baby!” read the caption. “I’m not getting any younger and I’ve always been afraid of waiting too long ‘til it’s too late. I had so many dreams and hopes that just bled out of me. My motherly and nurturing instincts kicked in, but it was too late.”